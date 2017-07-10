10 Breastfeeding Traditions From Around the World

In honor of the upcoming World Breastfeeding Week, we take a closer look at the many ways that breastfeeding varies throughout the world.
From a biological perspective, breastfeeding appears to look the same everywhere. As rooting and sucking are innate reflexes, an infant will attach to its mother’s breast, and the milk will effortlessly flow to the baby. As women are born with breasts, their maternal instincts will guide them to flawless breastfeeding, right?
In reality, breastfeeding is not effortless, and the breastfeeding experience varies not only from woman to woman but also from culture to culture. From cultural traditions to laws, we will explore the differences that shape the way in which woman feed their children around the globe.
Below is a brief glimpse into the lives of breastfeeding women around the world. While the breastfeeding norms and values below are listed under a particular country, it’s important to keep in mind that breastfeeding practices vary considerably, even within in the same geographical area.
1. Mongolia
Located in Asia, bordered by Russia and China, Mongolia is a country that celebrates breastfeeding. Mongolia leads the way of developing nations when it comes to early initiation of breastfeeding, exclusive breastfeeding at six months, and continued breastfeeding at the age of two.
Mongolians embrace public breastfeeding. In one mom’s account of her experience living in Mongolia, she shares how strangers would praise her public breastfeeding efforts. From grandmothers congratulating her in the park to taxi drivers giving her the thumbs up as she nursed in the back of a cab, there was no lack of public support. The continuous public applause provided tremendous encouragement for this breastfeeding mom.
The culture in Mongolia supports extended breastfeeding, with 65% of moms still breastfeeding their children at the age of two. In fact, it’s not unheard of for children to continue breastfeeding well into their childhood years.
Women in Mongolia routinely express their milk in public. The Mongolian culture embraces the nutritional value of breastmilk. Further, most Mongolians enjoy the taste of it as well. It is not uncommon for women to leave a cup of breastmilk for their partners. Breastmilk is shared freely, even beyond the nuclear family.
In some instances, families trade breastmilk for food supplies, such as eggs and bread.
2. Kenya
With a population of over 46 million people, Kenya has come a long way regarding breastfeeding support and knowledge. Through the implementation of two government initiatives, Kenya was able to improve its exclusive breastfeeding rate from 13% to 61% in a little over ten years.
While barriers to breastfeeding exist throughout the country, there is a significant amount of cultural variation surrounding breastfeeding. Existing myths and wives tales contribute to the cessation or interruption of breastfeeding for some.
For example, some Kenyan women, particularly those of the Luo and Luhya ethnic tribes, believe that quarrels with neighbors or family members while breastfeeding causes their milk to become unsafe.
If a disagreement occurs, a woman is required to undergo a cultural cleansing ritual with herbs, ‘manyasi,’ before resuming breastfeeding. If this cleansing does not occur, women discontinue breastfeeding.
Breastfeeding in public is feared by some women in the Western province of Nairobi. Some Kenyan women believe that there are community members who have an “evil eye.” It is perceived that if these particular people observe them while breastfeeding, their milk will dry up and they may develop breast sores.
As a result, some women forgo public breastfeeding to avoid being bewitched by the evil eye.
According to at least one study, breastfeeding duration for girls is longer than for boys in some parts of Nairobi. Males are perceived to need more milk than females, thus physically draining the mom. One woman reported that breastfeeding a boy weakens the mom and “a male child may even make the mother feel dizzy after suckling.”
As a result, mothers introduce solid foods to male children earlier than females.
3. Republic of the Congo
The Aka tribe is a nomadic pygmy tribe of the Republic of Congo located in Central Africa. With a total population of approximately 20,000 people, this tribe embraces gender equality more than any other culture. According to Anthropology Professor Barry Hewlett, who lived among the tribe, the male and female roles are completely interchangeable.
Children are the center of the Aka tribe, with parents holding their babies at all times. In fact, Aka children are within reach of their fathers 47% of the time. Children of the tribe are equally attached to both their parents, with the fathers having a level of physical intimacy that is unheard of in many parts of the world.
During his studies, Professor Hewlett observed the Aka males breastfeeding their babies as a means of comfort. While the fathers are obviously unable to lactate, they willingly soothe their infants through the use of their nipple.
4. Brazil
Brazil is another example of a success story when it comes to breastmilk promotion. Since 1985, Brazil’s infant mortality rate has gone from 63.2 percent to 19.6 percent, largely in part to the public awareness campaigns supporting breastfeeding. It is commonplace to see women breastfeeding their toddlers in public throughout Brazil.
Brazil has made significant efforts to support breastfeeding, including implementing a 2015 ban on infant formula advertising. Additionally, businesses that discriminate against women who breastfeed will face fines.
The biggest breastfeeding success story from Brazil, however, is the creation of their maternal milk banks. The Brazilian Network of Human Milk Banks is the largest in the world. Of the 292 human milk banks in the world, Brazil has 220 of them.
In comparison, the United States houses 23 human milk banks. Since 1998, Brazil has fed over 2 million babies through donated milk. As the leader in milk bank development, Brazil is now studied by other countries who hope to follow suit.
5. Iraq
Breastfeeding practices vary in Iraq, with breastfeeding rates remaining relatively low. With the distribution of free infant formula through Iraq’s food rations, many infants receive formula. There are high rates of bottle feeding in Iraq due to lack of general knowledge surrounding the benefits of breastfeeding.
However, at least one population in Iraq does support breastfeeding. Islam is the main religion in Iraq. The majority of Muslims have very specific views about breastfeeding. The religious laws regarding breastfeeding are from the Qur’an, which commands that mothers breastfeed until their child reaches approximately two years old.
However, if both parents are in agreement, the mother may wean earlier than two years.
Islamic law has particular views on the practice of wet-nursing. As Islam recognizes the importance of breastfeeding for the physical and emotional health of a child, women other than the child’s mother may breastfeed a child.
A woman who nurses a baby more than five times before the child’s second birthday is considered a milk-mother, or rida’a. As such, the breastfed child is regarded as a “milk-sibling” to the woman’s biological children and is prohibited from marrying of them.
6. India
As with many countries, India has a broad range of breastfeeding practices. The lack of public awareness and governmental policies keep breastfeeding rates in India suboptimal. Additionally, breastfeeding myths abound throughout the country.
One group of breastfeeding supporters in India include the Bishnoi. The Bishnoi are a religious group of people that live in the Western Thar Dessert and the northern states of India. The one million followers of the 500-year-old Bishnoi religion follow “praan daya,” or compassion for all living things.
As part of their desire to show love for all living beings, lactating women in the Bishnoi tribe have been known to breastfeed deer. Orphaned and injured fawns are often taken in by breastfeeding moms and nursed back to health. The Bishnoi women see it as their responsibility to care for animals just as they do for their children.
7. Japan
The history of breastfeeding in Japan mimics that of many developed countries. With the advent of hospitalized births, breastfeeding rates decreased. However, education and awareness over the last 30 years have helped to increase rates once again. In 2016, the rates of exclusive breastfeeding at three months old surpassed 50% for the first time since 1985.
Ancient Japanese breastfeeding traditions remain in place today, such as the breast massage. Sotomi Oketani, a well-known Japanese midwife, formalized a massage technique called the Oketani Method. The massage is said to stimulate milk production, remove clogged ducts, and even helps to cope with overproduction of milk.
Oketani devised a method for hand expression of milk as well. With close to 300 Oketani-trained midwives practicing in Japan today, breast massage is a common practice.
Oketani is also responsible for another unique breastfeeding practice in Japan surrounding the topic of weaning. She has devised a ritual for mothers to perform on the day in which they decide to stop breastfeeding. She advises mothers to paint or draw bright faces on each of her breasts to discourage a child from wanting the breast.
In her book, she explains that the painted faces, “makes kids feel a bit scared and at the same time impresses on them a mysterious feeling, like watching a drama.”
Whether or not many mothers follow Oketani’s weaning suggestions is not entirely known. However, many Japanese moms share variations of this technique. One mom explained a commonly used, gentler, approach of covering the nipple with a Band-Aid and drawing an animal, such as a bunny or cat on the breast.
The mother tells the child that the milk is no longer there, and that is has been replaced by an animal.
8. Namibia
Namibia, a country of 2.5 million in southwest Africa, has relatively low breastfeeding rates. At six months of age, only 24% of mothers continue to breastfeed exclusively. However, one Namibian tribe has shown great success surrounding breastfeeding.
The ancient Himba tribe of northwest Namibia number between 30,000 and 50,000 people. With no hospital within reach, the semi-nomadic women give birth at home, and every mom breastfeeds.
As breastfeeding is routinely practiced publicly, one might think that the Himba women instinctually know how to breastfeed due to their constant exposure. In a recent article from NPR, we learn that this is not true. The Himba women experience many of the same difficulties that moms in developed countries face.
However, the Himba women have guidance and support. Upon reaching their last trimester, the women move in with their mothers. Their mothers nurture and educate them through the breastfeeding journey, even waking them when it’s time to feed.
9. Guatemala
Guatemala is a Central American country that sits south of Mexico. Guatemala has suffered a public health crisis for years as evidenced by high infant and maternal mortality rates. With limited access to quality health care, malnutrition plagues the children of this country. While breastfeeding would help tremendously to improve health, many women are not successful.
Lack of education and misconceptions surrounding breastfeeding abound in Guatemala. For example, many women discard their colostrum, believing it to be “old milk” that is dirty and unsafe to drink. When questioned about the practice, the Guatemalan women said that it had been done that way for years.
Rather than feeding their babies colostrum, many indigenous Guatemalan women give their newborns coffee, sugar water, soda, and corn flour in water while waiting for their milk to come in.
Those educated in breastfeeding know that success depends on supply and demand. As such, many of the women who delay breastfeeding go on to have future breastfeeding difficulties.
10. Britain
Compared with all of the developed countries in the world, Britain has the lowest rates of breastfeeding in the world. According to a recent study, only 1 out of every 200 babies continues to breastfeed at one year of age. The authors attribute the low numbers to the misconception among British women that breastfeeding is primarily beneficial in poorer countries.
Culturally, British women are not encouraged to continue breastfeeding. Another recent study revealed that moms in the UK lack peer support for breastfeeding. As a general rule, women in Britain are advised to get their babies on a sleeping schedule, to return to work, and to get back to their pre-baby lives as quickly as possible.
