10 Easy Acts of Kindness for Kids

A little kindness goes a long way, and we need it now more than ever.
Sometimes the world may seem cruel and our problems too big, especially for kids. I see a heaviness in my own children as they become more aware of the difficult world around them. They’ve been raised to be kind, but how do they put that philosophy into action? What can one kid really do? Well, a lot, actually.
An easy way to start is through simple, everyday acts of kindness. Though these actions seem small, committing to everyday kindness teaches children to be empathetic and selfless, encouraging them to stop and think about how their own actions — good or bad — affect others.
These simple acts of kindness are perfect for any age.
1. Draw encouraging chalk messages. Just a little note or picture at the end of a walkway can spread some positivity as your neighbors head off to work and school.
2. Leave pennies near a fountain. Free wishes!
3. Leave bubbles and small toys at the playground. A bucket, shovel and some bubbles are an easy dollar store purchase that any allowance can afford, and can spread a lot of joy at a local playground.
4. Hand out compliment cards. Make your own or print here. This kindness act is best for kids who are more outgoing, or can be given to people they already know. (Even just family! Cultivating kindness starts at home.)
5. Hand out stickers to little kids at the store. A simple sticker can make a little one’s day, and a parent’s shopping trip easier! A double dose of kindness.
6. Put quarters in gum ball machines. Like a stealth gum ball fairy, load up gum and candy machines with quarters and give a stranger a sweet surprise.
7. Paint inspiration stones. Part craft project, part act of kindness, paint large stones with positive messages like “peace” “be kind” and “you are loved.” Leave them around your neighborhood or along a walking trail.
8. Buy $5 gift cards. While you’re at the coffee shop, frozen yogurt place, or mall pretzel stand getting your own snack, have kids choose a gift card and hand it to the person in line behind you.
9. Set up a lemonade stand and donate the profits. This one requires some planning, but a good old fashioned lemonade stand (where the proceeds go to a charity) is a great lesson in both hard work and altruism. Check out Lemons to Lemonade for guidance on setting up a charitable lemonade stand.
10. Commit to Everyday Acts of Kindness. More than lessons and lectures, your kids are learning kindness from watching you. Make a habit of the little things that can make a difference in someone’s day: Hold the door for people coming in behind you, thank cashiers, greet your mail carrier and sanitation workers, let someone cut you in line if they seem to be in a hurry. Smile, wave, be the person who helps and speaks up for others.
Kindness is catching, and small acts can become a movement.