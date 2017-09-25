10 Easy Ways to Make Your Child’s Lunch Bag Extra Special

I believe packing lunch for anyone is an act of absolute kindness. It’s an opportunity to remind your children how much you care, and that you are still with them during their school day.
I certainly haven’t forgotten my school lunch days. Right down to the smell of the cafeteria, and the looks on my friend’s faces during the occasional mandatory silent lunch.
My classmates and I divided ourselves into the cold lunch crew (food packed from home) and hot lunch crew (food from the cafeteria). I was a dedicated member of the cold lunch crew, probably so I could show off my super cool plastic New Kids on the Block lunch box with matching Thermos ( Anyone else remember those?) Besides that, I also looked forward to seeing the contents of my friend’s lunch boxes, which often led to making trades for our favorites.
I’m not quite sure if my memories resemble school lunch today. I’m also not sure if my memories are typical. In my line of work, I speak with children who, unfortunately, skip school lunch altogether. Some throw out their packed lunch because they are afraid of the food being different, or claim they detest it altogether. Others don’t like to eat in front of each other for fear of being made fun of. This is heartbreaking. I don’t always have a solution for these issues, but helping my patients create a plan to pack nutritious and FUN lunches can help.
Move over basic brown bag lunch, here are 10 tips to for making a packed lunch extra special. No herculean effort required!
1. Give Them Your Heart
I teared up a little when I saw the adorable cuddle hearts from one of my favorite small shops, Two Tiny Sunshines. The teeny felt hearts can be placed in your child’s lunchbox along with this poem: “You have my heart and always will/ When You’re at School, I’m with you Still/ So Take this Symbol, hold it tight/ And I’ll be with you day or night.”
2. Make Silly Shaped Sandwiches
With a few fun cookie cutters you can create a variety of shaped sandwiches to send to school each day. Not packing sandwiches? I use my cookie cutters to shape pita bread, pancakes, homemade crackers etc.
3. Keep it COOL
If you need to keep the contents of your child’s lunch cold, try adding a few fun ice packs! I have seen companies (who are only a quick Google search away) that have ice packs shaped like baseballs, monkeys, frogs, penguins, owls………you can pretty much name it!
4. Pack in Style
Our new favorite lunch box is “out of this world!” The PlanetBox looks super cool, is eco-friendly, and is built to last for years to come (it comes with a 5 -year warranty!). The stainless steel design allows for a variety of magnets to customize the outside of your child’s box. The inside of the box is broken into a few small compartments (Bento style) and comes with two extra containers for packing dips or yogurt.
5. Include a Love Letter
Write your own (bonus points) or share a little Lunchbox Love! These sweet cards include a joke or trivia on one side and a positive message on the other. There are many different sets of cards to choose from, including some specifically for teens or adults. There are also cards for special occasions (birthdays or holidays) and for teachers!
6. A Photo Speaks a Thousand Words
Sneak a photo of a special memory or summer vacation into your kiddo’s lunchbox. They are sure to swap stories of the fun adventure once they get home!
7. Let them Pick
Pick-Ease eating untensils were created by a mama with a (once) fussy eater. She found that her son accepted food better when eating from a toothpick, and since toothpicks are not exactly kid friendly, she was determined to find a solution! These adorable eating tools come in a wide variety of designs and are the perfect companion for a younger child’s lunchbox. My son has a lot of fun using them at mealtime!
8. Jazz it Up!
While the same lunch everyday is easy for effortless routines, it probably increases the likelihood that your child’s lunch may not get eaten. Don’t be afraid to experiment with new and favorite foods in your child’s lunchbox. For example, swap out your usual grapes for pomegranate seeds. Instead of a classic PB&J, try a peanut butter, cinnamon, and diced apple tortilla roll up.
Let older children take a role in packing their lunchbox too. You can set out a few guidelines (choose a fruit and a vegetable for example) and see what they come up with!
9. Encourage Sharing
Consider packing an extra portion of a special treat in your child’s lunchbox for them to share with a friend! Don’t forget the note encouraging them to do so!
10. Pack Kindness
Pack a note in your child’s lunch reminding them to help a friend that day, or to speak to a new student. Inspire them to help someone with a problem or to say a few kind words to someone. One small note can make a big difference!