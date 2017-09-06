10 Healing Crystals That Can Help You

When Abby Rozen’s back started hurting, she couldn’t figure out why the pain had come on so suddenly. Someone suggested that it might be connected to the new bracelet she was wearing. At the time, it didn’t make sense to her, but as soon as she took it off, her back pain was gone.
That was a few years ago and it was when Rozen, a social worker and therapist, first started to notice how much she responded to crystals. She started making bracelets for friends and now runs an online business called Breathing Inspirations, where she sells them.
I’ve often heard about stones and crystals as a source of healing and emotional energy but – to be frank – I never put much stock in it. Lately, though, I’ve noticed more and more people wearing crystal and stone jewelry and it’s piqued my curiosity.
I know Rozen from a few common circles, and got in touch to get the stone lowdown. I’d seen her beautiful meditation bracelets at a local wellness center, where I teach prenatal classes, and knew that each stone imparts energy for different purposes. The bracelets often have a several different stones and healing crystals, so I asked Rozen how she came up with the various combinations.
“There aren’t really many rules when it comes to creating combinations,” she says. “I just go with my intuition, with whatever feels right together. I don’t overanalyze.”
Picking your own bracelet or crystals is just as simple. “Just go with whatever you’re attracted to,” Rozen says. “We tend to be drawn to the ones we need.”
Stones and crystals are great for kids as well. As with us adults, have them pick out their own crystal – not necessarily in jewelry form – to see what they are drawn to.
Rozen’s last bit of advice is to make sure you are buying your crystals from a reputable dealer – ideally a shop you can visit in person.
There are too many crystals and stones to list here, but here’s a round-up of ten of the more common and popular stones.
1. Rose quartz
Known as the ‘love’ stone. It promotes all kinds of love – self love, romantic love, familial love – and helps get rid of toxic emotions. Pale, milky pink.
2. Carnelian
Will help keep you motivated, inspired and confident. Light orange to reddish brown.
3. Lepidolite
Great for calming anxiety, soothing, and promoting trust and acceptance. It helps promote self-love, patience, and optimism. Pinkish to purply, pearly.
4. Clear Quartz
Known as the master healer. Heals at physical, mental, emotional, and soul levels. Translucent and clear.
5. Citrine
Known as the merchant’s stone because it helps with financial issues and invites opportunities. Clear, golden yellow.
6. Lava Stone
Grounding and stabilizing, and helps to shed unneeded layers of emotional attachment. Matte black and textured.
7. Amethyst
Considered to be a jack-of-all-trades stone. It provides clarity during confusion, and can help relieve stress and anxiety. Purple, varying from pale to vibrant.
8. Black tourmaline
Known as one of the great protector stones. It’s said to protect you from the negative energy of others. It is also thought to protect against the electromagnetic frequencies we are surrounded by in our modern tech-based world. Opaque black.
9. Blue lace agate
Brings calmness, tranquility, and soothes anger and nervousness. It can help with joint pain, headaches, skin and digestive issues. Pearly bluish gray.
10. Fluorite
Cleanses and stabilizes the aura and is effective against electromagnetic stress. It cleanses, purifies, and reorganizes things within the body. Pale, translucent green.