10 Healthy Foods to Get You in a Sexy Mood

I often thought that sharing delicious food with my spouse was incredibly sexy — that was before my son was born. These foods might just be a way to bring the “sexy” back to mealtime.
Meals were a special time to connect. This was true whether my husband and I prepared our dinner together at home over wine, or were on a date at a candlelit restaurant.
These days, I hardly think of our meals as romantic. Perhaps this is related to a toddler acting out dinosaur fight scenes with his food beside us.
Apparently, there are many edibles considered aphrodisiacs, or foods that may help set the mood. Interestingly, most of them are nutritious and delicious too!
So, count me in! These foods might just be a way to bring the “sexy” back to mealtime (or perhaps right after). Are they proven to work? I can’t say for sure, but it’ll be fun finding out!
1. Almonds
Almonds are considered a symbol of fertility. They contain essential fatty-acids (or omega-3 fatty acids) that assist with the production of testosterone (the primary male sex hormone). In addition, the amino acid arginine found in nuts may be responsible for boosting sexual pleasure.
Arginine is a precursor to nitric oxide, which increases blood flow to all the right places!
2. Asparagus
Asparagus helps us produce histamine. Histamine is a chemical compound found in the body, and is one key to having a strong libido. Asparagus is also rich in vitamin E, a fat soluble vitamin essential for making sex hormones in both men and women.
3. Figs
With a shape reminiscent of the female sex organs, figs have long been honored as a “sensual” food. In mythology, figs were considered a “sexual supplement” and are even rumored to have been Cleopatra’s favorite fruit.
4. Oysters
Oysters are rich in zinc, a nutrient important for testosterone production. Fun fact: Zinc is found in sperm, and between one and three milligrams are lost during ejaculation! These little molluscs are the perfect way to “refuel!”
5. Celery
Celery contains a hormone called androsterone that acts as a pheromone in women increasing sexual desire. In mythology, this vegetable was “dedicated to” Pluto.
6. Ginger
Ginger can spice up your sex life by creating feelings of warmth and increasing blood flow to the sexual organs. This spice is a simple way to turn up the heat at mealtime — try grating fresh finger over cooked vegetables.
7. Chocolate
Chocolate contains two compounds associated with feelings of love and sexual arousal — phenylethalamine and tryptophan. Phenylethalamine promotes a rush of dopamine to pleasurable areas of the brain. Trypophan is an amino acid important for arousal in both men and women.
In fact, women who indulge in chocolate may have more sexual desire and increased sexual satisfaction.
8. Honey
Honey is rich in boron, a mineral associated with increased testosterone levels in men and estrogen levels in women. It has been said that Hippocrates prescribed honey for “sexual vigor.”
9. Beets
Beets are also rich in boron (see above) and tryptophan (see above too!). According to Greek mythology, Aphrodite (the Goddess of Love) believed that eating beets would make her beautiful.
10. Watermelon
Watermelon has been referred to as a “natural Viagra.” This fruit is rich in the amino acid citrulline, which relaxes and dilates blood vessels (in a fashion similar to medications used to treat erectile dysfunction). Take note that most citrulline is found in the watermelon’s rind. Unsure how to eat watermelon rind? Here are some ideas!
Super Sexy Menu Idea:
Appetizer: Roasted beet, diced celery & Spinach Salad
Main Course: Oyster stew (or substitute Omega-3 rich wild salmon), Asparagus & wild rice with almonds
Dessert: Chocolate-dipped figs drizzled in honey
