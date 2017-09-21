10 Lessons I Learned as a School Cafeteria Volunteer

Ah, the elementary school cafeteria: where 100+ kindergarteners gather in organized freedom for 20 minutes each day before recess. It’s just as loud, and just as wonderful as you’d expect.
Getting past the general chaos of an elementary school lunchroom yielded some interesting truths for me. Here’s what I learned:
1. Skip Packing Dessert
Pack a lunch with a dessert? 9 times out of 10, the kids unwrap the dessert, enjoy it immensely, and skip everything else. Whether it’s two homemade cookies or a package of gummy worms, I watched more kids than I could count delight in only this for lunch, and toss the rest!
2. Use Reusable Containers
Spare the lunch ladies a sore back and pack lunch goodies in reusable containers. After a typical lunch shift, Ziploc baggies, saran wrap, and foil littered the floor. And while the kids should be responsible for their own trash, sometimes they forget. We use reusable bags for fruit, veggies, carbs, and a protein…so far, so good!
3. Make Sure Your Kids Can Open the Containers
As a mom in the lunchroom, I often found myself helping younger students open containers. Some needed help unscrewing water bottles and thermos lids. Other students struggled to open reusable containers with four locking flaps. Bags with precut apples or baby carrots were also a struggle. Let kids practice, practice, practice at home!
4. Pack Openable Drinks
Soooooo many kids struggle to get that little straw through a foil pouch! Traditional juice boxes or reusable containers are a way better idea. While our lunchroom has two staff members and sometimes parent volunteers, the old supply and demand on their time sometimes meant kids never got their drink opened. In a lunchroom of 120 students, many of whom needed help at the beginning, sometimes the adults couldn’t get to everyone. If they can’t open it themselves, send something else.
5. Send a Joke
“Have a good day” notes don’t cut it anymore. This was a total mom fail on my part the first two weeks. I doodled a little smiley on my daughter’s napkin, but low and behold, other parents were including cards or jokes. Jokes act as a social icebreaker, and rate highly in popularity. Just be warned: you’ll be hearing that joke for days.
6. Avoid Snack Pack Bags
Really, skip anything in a snack-pack type bag — unless you’ve raised a master opener. These bags often erupted like confetti, decorating the kids and table alike. Tears would ensue, sometimes followed by hiccups as the disappointed student came to terms with the fact that those chips on the floor couldn’t be eaten.
7. Lunch is for Comparing
Lots of the elementary lunchroom conversation begins by comparing lunches. Then it moves onto comparing tasks from the classroom. Eventually, classmates compare their birthdays, favorite books, movies, and favorite activities. Last year, a great many conversations focused on fidget spinner colors and Beanie Boo stuffed animals. A major part of lunchtime’s social fabric revolves around an elementary schooler’s world view.
8. Focus on the Task
Many students look forward to lunch because it exists as the first unstructured time in their day. While reveling in this freedom, some forget the task at hand and socialize instead of eating. At the five minute warning, they cram a small amount into their mouths, but hurriedly clean up and throw most of their lunch away. Mounds of food end up in the trash every shift. Try to reinforce the importance of eating during lunch, and bringing home the leftovers — one so you can see what’s actually consumed and two, for composting if your family does so.
9. Go Before Lunch
While the rules and policies differ from school to school, bathroom use during lunch can be tricky. It’s a good idea to advise your student to go before lunch. During lunch, they may wait (and not eat while waiting) or never get to go. Our school uses a pass system; however, there never seems to be enough passes for demand…especially since number two takes longer!
10. Kindness Abounds
I witnessed many acts of kindness in the school cafeteria last year. Classmates included each other in conversations, and asked questions to draw acquaintances into conversation. Students complimented everything from others’ outfits to actions. While a fog couldn’t drown out the cafeteria’s din, that noise offered both warmth and inclusion.
Ultimately, the most important truth I learned regarded simply showing up. Sharing lunch with my daughter was sometimes the highlight of her day. And I didn’t just learn about her day: I also learned just who would be marrying who when everyone got to high school…because apparently, that’s when you get married. You know, when you’re old.