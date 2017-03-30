10 Peaceful Parenting Techniques Every Parent Should Know

We all want to be good parents who raise good kids, but knowing where to begin can be tough. Breaking the cycle of harsh parenting can be even tougher. These 10 tips can help you stay on the path to peaceful parenting:
1. Nurture your newborn.
Don’t let anyone tell you that babies will be “spoiled” by having their needs met. Babies need to be near their parents to feel safe; it’s a biological mechanism. A baby spends their first nine months inside their mother’s body, safe and nurtured in a cozy womb. They hear her heart and her voice, they smell her smell.
When a baby is separated from its mother, it is natural for it to feel panicked and insecure. It is normal for a baby to want to be in its mother’s arms. Your baby does not need to cry to “strengthen their lungs,” nor do they need to learn to “self settle.” Babies need to be held, touched, fed, and nurtured. Learning about Attachment Parenting can help guide you.
Related: We Asked Dads What They Really Think About Attachment Parenting
2. Toddler-proof your home.
Toddlers get into everything! It’s in their nature. They are little scientists. Expecting a toddler to abide by the rules of the home is unrealistic, because their brains are not developed enough yet to consistently remember and follow orders. Parents feel frustrated that their toddler keeps getting into the dog food bowl, and they can’t understand why the child won’t stop.
Kids learn by repetition; their curiosity drives them to repeat the same action over and over. Their brains also cannot fully comprehend danger, so they do risky things like repeatedly trying to touch an electrical outlet.
It’s important to move the dog food bowl, cover the outlet, and generally create a child-friendly environment so kids can play freely without much interference. It’s empowering, safe, and makes your job a lot less frustrating.
3. Stop saying, “No.” Start saying, “Yes.”
The word “no” is necessary at times, but when it’s overused, it loses its power. It can also be confusing as a command. When children hear commands such as, “Don’t throw the ball in the house,” or, “Don’t touch that,” the concept of “Don’t” is abstract, while the rest of the statement is concrete.
If a young child has a handful of soap, and mom says, “Don’t touch your eyes!” it’s very likely that the child’s first move will be to touch their eyes. Not because they want to disobey, but because they heard, “Touch your eyes.”
Find creative ways to tell kids what they can do, instead of what they can’t. “Keep your hands down please,” instead of, “Don’t touch.” “Show me gentle touches,” instead of, “Don’t hit.”
4. Get down on their level.
Whether physically or mentally, getting onto a child’s level can be a game-changer. Taking the time to look your child in the eye can remind you of their humanity, and yours, in a moment of flaring tempers.
It can help children reconnect when they are feeling upset or powerless, rather than feeling intimidated by a much larger person speaking over them. Take the time to not only get down on their level physically, but also remember where your child is at mentally. Brain development is what allows for abilities like self-control and emotional regulation. That’s why our kids sometimes just don’t have it. They will learn it in time, from you.
5. Give options and choices.
This can be particularly helpful with toddlers and preschoolers. Giving options can help difficult moments go much smoother. Children at that age are beginning to relish their independence as they recognize they are in fact individuals separate from their parents. Their identity is forming, and they want to feel more autonomy. And yet, they still need so much guidance from their caregivers.
Giving choices can be the middle ground. If your toddler is resisting bedtime because they want to stay up and read more books, ask them, “Do you want to read two more books? Or three more books before bedtime?” If they’re having a hard time getting ready to leave the house, ask them, “Do you want to wear your red shoes or your blue shoes?” That way, they are making the decisions and are more likely to feel empowered.
6. Tune in.
Your child is acting out of control. It’s easy to want to punish them for their big feelings. But what if something else is going on? Tune in to your children to see what might be underneath their tantrum. Are they hungry? Tired? Overwhelmed? Are they getting sick? Do they feel left out, so they’re acting out for attention?
Sometimes their behavior is a symptom of a problem. Tune in and try to figure it out.
7. Model the behavior you want to see.
Think of the golden rule: we are taught to treat others the way we want to be treated, but somehow this is forgotten once we have children. We tell kids to be quiet while we yell. We tell kids to share while hoarding our own favorites. We tell kids to listen while we tune out.
If you want to hear a more respectful tone from your child, make sure you keep that tone yourself. And, most of all, don’t be afraid to apologize when you’ve made a mistake.
8. Don’t be afraid to be your child’s friend.
Being your kid’s friend gets a bad reputation. It’s stereotyped as letting your child do whatever they want, without any form of guidance. But that’s not how good friendships operate. Healthy friendships include respect, boundaries, and an exchange of wisdoms. Healthy friendships come with guidance and compassion.
Parenting a child doesn’t have to mean being unkind or using harsh punishment. In fact, we know that children respond better, in both the short- and long-term, with firm boundaries that are gently enforced, rather than severe discipline. Be a teacher and a friend, not someone who causes fear.
Related: Harsh Discipline Backfires on Parents
9. Fake it ’til you make it.
Having a rough day? Not feeling it? In all other relationships, whether work, friendship or marriage, having a bad day is not an excuse to take it out on others. The same should be true for our children. On the days where you feel like exploding, take a deep breath and count to ten before you talk. Address issues matter-of-factly instead of reacting to them.
Pretend you’re Mary Poppins or a Sunday school teacher if you need to, but don’t be afraid to keep it real.
Calmly ask for space before you lose it. Address your anger when you’re at a five, instead of a ten. Be goofy whenever possible. Instead of yelling, growl like mama bear and say, “I am so frustrated!”
Shake your fist at the sky and take the time later to tell your kids why aiming your frustration at the clouds is healthier and safer than directing it at your fellow human. Smile even when you don’t want to; research suggests it can reduce stress.
10. Teach them compassion.
Some say the “problem with kids these days” is that no one spanks anymore. This sentiment is contrary to the evidence that not only do most parents spank currently, but also spanking is more harmful than it is beneficial.
The problem with kids these days might be, in part, a lack of compassion. Treating children with compassion from birth can help them become more compassionate adults, and that is exactly what our world needs. Talk to your children, regularly, about treating others well.
Don’t just yell at them for being late — explain why being late is a disrespectful habit, and how it feels to the person who’s made to wait. Don’t yell at them for leaving their toys around — explain how it feels to step on a toy unexpectedly. Teach them how to put themselves in others’ shoes on a regular basis. The world will be better for it.