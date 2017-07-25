10 Reasons to Join 4-H (a Global Youth Development Program)

Some families are really into sports, or dance, or robotics, or church. My family is really into 4-H, a youth development program with roots in agriculture.
Started in 1902 in Clark County, Ohio, 4-H was known as the “tomato club” or the “corn-growing club.” The purpose of the program was to serve as an after-school educational opportunity to teach future farmers about the latest research in agricultural production. The name, “4-H,” was adopted in 1912 to identify the four learning areas of the program: Head, Heart, Hands, and Health.
4-H has come a long ways in the last 100 years. It still provides plenty of opportunity for kids growing up on farms to learn about the agricultural industry, but it’s so much more than that — it’s a great program for kids to be exposed to any interest they may have.
My mom was in 4-H back in the 1950s and ’60s. She grew up on a cattle farm in Illinois, but through 4-H, she fell in love with taking care of sheep. She eventually graduated with her PhD in animal nutrition and met my dad, a sheep farmer. They’ve been raising sheep and other livestock on a Nebraska ranch for nearly 40 years.
That wasn’t the only project she took through 4-H. From all accounts, she was a regular champion in baking and entomology.
My dad was also in 4-H as a kid. He grew up on an Ohio dairy farm. He didn’t inherit the joys of milking cows, but through 4-H, he was exposed to raising horses and sheep. You know the rest of the story…
My parents continued the 4-H tradition with me and my three siblings. While we certainly enjoyed showing sheep and other livestock through 4-H, the program gave us many more opportunities than that:
I discovered my love of writing through 4-H essay contests. One sister chose to go into fashion design in college after spending years sewing through 4-H. The other sister excelled in art projects through 4-H long before she went to college to earn her degree and become a commissioned watercolor artist. My brother now owns a company — no doubt using the skills he learned in his 4-H entrepreneurship project — and has dreams of starting a goat farm patterned off his childhood 4-H goat project.
4-H is available to children ages 8-18, though some areas offer a participatory program for younger children, enrichment opportunities for inner city schools, and leadership programs for former 4-H members now in college. I was in 4-H all 10 years. It had become a huge part of my life, and to be frank, I felt a little lost once I aged out and went to college.
But I eventually found my way back — now I’m living on a poultry farm with three kids who appear to love 4-H as much as I ever did. We also live 15 minutes from my parents, who are both very supportive of their 4-H involvement.
True to our family roots, my kids are involved in agricultural 4-H projects — goats, poultry, rabbits, veterinary science, weed management. But they do so much more, from photography and houseplants to singing and modeling. They are encouraged to participate however they would like, but I do make a few activities mandatory because I see great, lifelong value in these learning opportunities — among these is public speaking.
No kid, likely, would choose to compete in a speech contest, but it is amazing to watch a child’s confidence bloom once she’s learned how to master public speaking. And it’s a skill she’ll use the rest of her life, through school and on the job.
Besides being exposed to new interests, developing specific skills in those interest areas, and building life skills like self-confidence and work ethic, 4-H awards kids for their hard work. Through projects, kids can create exhibits to enter at the county fair or to perform through various contests. Each of these exhibits or performances are graded and given a ribbon of the judge’s choosing: Purple at the top end, blue, red, or white. Usually, it’s related to how hard the child worked on the exhibit. So, kids learn to put more work into what they do through life.
Bonus: local 4-H programs pay children a set amount, per project, for their ribbons received. I tell my kids that 4-H is like their summer job — they get paid to learn about things they want to learn about, and then the amount they get paid generally depends on how much work they put into it.
Now, my kids do a lot in 4-H, and they each get about $300 each year. I give them a few dollars for their piggy banks, and the rest goes into their savings account for college. No matter how much a kid earns, they are actively participating in saving up for their college education. What a great lesson they’re learning about earning, saving, and working toward a goal!
Aside from learning, 4-H is a family activity. Kids do the best in this program when their parents are involved. They need their parents to help them with their projects, to take them to contests and the fair, to help them practice and give encouragement, and to teach them the sometimes-hard lessons of good sportsmanship and perseverance.
Here are my family’s favorite 4-H experiences this year (and the reasons we love the program):
1. Shooting Sports
This year, my girls opted to compete in both Archery and BB Gun contests. They attended weekly practices with a coach for about a month in the winter before going to the county tournament. They tied for a medal in Archery.
2. Public Speaking
For their first year in this contest, 4-H members can memorize and recite a poem. After that, they have to write and give a speech. I was so proud of them that they each were able to completely memorize their 2-minute speeches, plus learn how to use gestures and engage the audience. They each advanced to the state contest.
3. Commercial Poultry Judging
Ever wonder what goes into that carton of eggs or packaged chicken breast you buy at the counter? Well, someone has to know what is quality or not. All of my kids compete in the district commercial poultry and egg judging contest each year, where they grade egg-laying hens, eggs, and meat cuts for consumer-bound quality. My middle daughter medaled in this contest.
4. Tree Identification
You likely know what trees are planted in your yard, but what about that beautiful shade tree at the park? In this contest, my kids identify 50 common trees. My oldest daughter medaled in this contest and will compete at the state level in August.
5. Food Revue
For this contest, my girls had to each plan a table setting and menu for a specific theme, then design a centerpiece, cook a dish from their menu, and understand the cost-per-serving and nutrition of their display. My oldest made a coffee cake with the theme of Mother’s Day, and my middle made a pudding dessert with the theme of Independence Day. They placed first and second at the county contest.
6. Music and Performing Arts
This contest is all about showing off unique talents in the performing arts. My dad played the dobro guitar as accompaniment to my oldest daughter singing, and both girls acted in a short play. They didn’t win anything special here, but they both had a lot of fun!
7. Fashion
The girls both had a chance to make something using their budding fashion skills. My middle daughter designed a beaded bracelet. My oldest daughter crochetted a scarf and a belt. She modeled the scarf in a fashion revue. My middle daughter opted to model an outfit she purchased as part of a project teaching shopping skills.
8. Flowers
All of my kids love growing plants. For this project, my oldest daughter planted and grew flowers. She selected five blossoms of each of her marigolds and petunias to show at the fair. She didn’t do well on them, but learned a lot about tending to her own flower bed.
9. Entomology
This project is all about insect science. There is an Insect Identification contest, during which the girls identified 50 bugs. My oldest gets to try her skills at the state level this year. There are also fair exhibits, where kids can compete with photography featuring insects as well as research projects. My oldest wrote a notebook about butterflies, and my youngest made a model firefly out of a clothespin and wrote a paper about the insect’s life cycle.
10. Record Keeping
This is my kids’ least favorite part of 4-H, but perhaps the most important. Not everyone does this part, but keeping records on what they’ve done through 4-H and what they learned, helps them grow and reflect on their experiences.
It can also open up a lot of opportunities as they get older. I earned some really nice college scholarships from my own 4-H record books.