10 Reasons You Should Introduce Yoga to Your Kids

The benefits of yoga make it one of the most ubiquitous and well-loved physical activities for adults. Lately, I’ve started noticing more and more yoga classes for kids, either with or without parents. There are even yoga programs in some elementary schools as well.
A children’s yoga class might not look exactly like the adult version. Rhonda Hanson owns Set the Tone, teaching music and yoga to children from six months to 12 years of age.
“Yoga for kids is creative, explorative and fun!,” says Hanson. “There is generally lots of energy and sometimes noise sprinkled with brief moments of silence or mindfulness.”
What can yoga do for the junior set? Turns out the benefits are plenty for kids – body, mind, and soul.
Related: 5 Resources to Help Your Child Practice Yoga
Body
1. It can be adapted to suit all bodies, abilities, and ages.
As someone who is clumsy and also has a ‘coordination-challenged’ child, most sports are beyond my and his scope. Yoga works and is adaptable for all bodies or different shapes, abilities, and skill set. And, because it’s a personal practice (ie: not a team sport), kids are only accountable to themselves. For a child who just doesn’t have the skills to feel confident in supporting a team, yoga is a lot less pressure.
Another upside is that your child can start doing yoga from any age.
“I took my daughter to parent and child yoga when she was around 18 months old,” recalls Hanson. “I would perform the poses and sometimes she would try to copy me. There was a deep sense of connection between us especially when the teacher would guide me to embrace my child in certain poses.”
2. It helps develop body awareness, confidence, and pride.
Yoga encourages children to pay attention and respect parts and movements of their body they might never have spent a moment’s thought on: their toes and how they help with balance, the connections between limbs and torso, how breath affects movement. As their practice continues, they will notice changes like how much easier it is to reach into positions they couldn’t a few weeks earlier. Developing body awareness builds confidence and pride.
“Yoga provides kids with a gentle, loving way to appreciate the many ways their bodies can move,” says Hanson.
3. It builds strength, muscle tone, flexibility, and energy stretching.
A yoga body is a strong body. Children will reap the health benefits that come from yoga practice.
Mind
1. It teaches concentration and focus.
Children are not known for their expansive attention spans. In guided yoga practice, with the direction of the instructor, kids learn how to tame their meandering thoughts, which is a useful skill when, say, doing homework.
2. It creates healthy lifestyle habits.
Yoga is one of those things that is generally ageless. So, while your child might ditch the gymnastics balance beam antics when they get older or never join an adult soccer league, yoga practice is easy to carry with them through every life stage.
3. It develops stress management tools.
Meditation, breathing, movement, and centering oneself mentally and physically play key roles in yoga practice. These are skills that can be tricky to master as adults, so getting them started young will help ensure healthy stress management tools as they grow up.
“Beginning at around age five, they may begin to connect movement with their breath,” Hanson says. “Connecting the movement with breath helps the child to develop mindfulness and induce deeper relaxation.”
She also notes that in 20 years of teaching yoga to children both in schools and private practice, she has noticed that, more than ever, kids are more in need of healthy stress management tools.
“They need strategies to cope with the pressures of school, extra curricular activities, social media, overstressed parents, and so on,” she says. “Introducing yoga and mindfulness at a young age may help them to develop healthy patterns to manage stress and defuse conflict with peers.”
Related: Ask the Expert: What to do When Your Child Has Anxiety
Soul
1. It’s flexible.
Yoga can be done almost anywhere, at almost any time with little or no equipment, on your own or with a pal. It’s cost effective, portable, flexible which means that you can practice whenever you like. Sure, you’ll always have your classes to go to but you also have the option of practicing in a hotel room or your own backyard, on your own schedule.
2. It provides a healthy down time alternative.
Do your kids need a little low-key down time? Yoga is a perfect way to calm the body and mind after a busy day and a great offset to mind-numbing screens and electronics.
3. It provides a healthy outlet when they are feeling challenged or frustrated.
Life comes with stress and as our children get older, they will find their own outlets. Set them up with yoga practice early on, and give them a healthy vice to decompress.
4. It involves them in a healthy, non-competitive community.
Even though yoga can be practiced alone, it is also a community. Many yoga studios offer kids or kid and parent classes so your child can be a part of a group in a non-competitive environment.
Interested in giving it a try? Hanson suggests doing the following twice a day with your child – perhaps upon waking, after school, or before bed.
Stand with feet hip distance apart. Breathe in through your nose as you raise your arms. Breathe out as you lower your arms. Repeat five times looking at your child.
“It is amazing how this one minute of mindful breathing and movement can bring calm and a sense of well being to your child,” says Hanson. “And, you will benefit too!