10 Ways to Get Your Kids Exercising This Summer

If your kids aren’t enthusiastic about exercise, the trick is to find ways to get them moving without realizing it. Here are some methods that work in my house.
1. Walk the (Neighbor’s) Dog
Taking the dog for a walk is a great way to get your kids outside for even a 10-minute walk. Don’t have a family Fido? I’m convinced my kids are more motivated to walk the neighbor’s dog than they would be to walk their own. This is a great way to get in some brisk walking on an otherwise sedentary day, and it will even get them out in cold or rainy weather.
2. Pick a Destination
If I suggest a bike ride to my kids, they’ll shoot me down because it sounds suspiciously like exercise. However, if I suggest we check out that awesome park on the other side of the city, or visit the new ice cream joint, they’re in the saddle before I have a chance to finish my sentence.
3. Make it a Social Thing
Invite their friends, or a family of friends, to join you. Even having other kids over makes my kids less likely to camp out on the couch and more likely to run around outside playing tag, zipping up and down the street on their scooters, or shooting baskets in the nearby school yard.
4. Issue Challenges
My kids are suckers for a challenge and, I have to confess, I sometimes use their competitive nature to fire them up:
– ‘There’s no way you’d be able to run around the block in 5 minutes (or 5 times)!’
– ‘Let’s do a plank-off!’ (Bonus: It gets me to plank it up, too. I’m always outlasted by my core-strong daughter.)
– ‘What? You think you can do more jumping jacks than me? Uh, doubt it. Let’s see!’
Related: Ask the Expert: How to Safely Exercise After Pregnancy
5. Set a Goal
Get everyone to pick a goal to reach by the end of the month: number of push ups/squats, length of plank, number of times around the block or lengths in the pool. Keep track of it on a calendar and maybe pick a reward for each milestone or final goal reached. Bonus points if you pick a reward that’s also exercise, like a session at the rock climbing gym, or ice cream from that new place that you bike to (yes, ice cream again.)
6. Turn Screen Time Into Work-Out Time
If you have a home gaming system like a Wii, pickup some games that are inherently active. We love the ‘Just Dance’ series – there are loads of fun, popular songs and it’s a killer workout. Take this tip from someone who’s learned: throw on your workout gear if you’ll be joining your kids because the sweat factor is high.
7. Let Them Pick an Active Extracurricular Activity
No matter the reward or the challenge, there’s no way my son would run around for an hour and a half. But, he loves playing soccer in the local community league and runs himself sweaty and tired at every practice and game. Skills are irrelevant (luckily) and my not-athletically-inclined boy feels like a champ out there, running up and down the field, getting a few kicks in, and feeling like he’s a part of a team and proud as all heck.
Related: Extra-Curricular Activities For Kids: Yea or Nay?
8. Implement Mandatory Outdoor Time
The other day, I heard my son asking his friend next door if his mom had kicked him out of the house, too. His dramatics made me laugh, but as he asked, he was playing basketball. It’s true — when my kids are dragging themselves around the house, I make them get out (for my sake, too). It is very difficult for kids to be still when they’re outside. Bikes, scooters, Frisbees, basketballs, tree climbing, imagination spy and ninja games – it’s all out there. Extreme weather conditions excepted, of course.
9. Get Them to Help
My son has poor spatial sense, my lack of grace and coordination, and the multiple scabs and scars on his forehead to prove it. He is also very motivated by power tools. He loves to mow the lawn and use the electric weed trimmer. I once came outside to find him whizzing it around my lawn’s edge. Since that moment, I have made it explicitly clear that he is not to use any power tools — especially those meant to cut things — without my direct supervision. (I honestly hadn’t realized it needed to be said aloud until then. My daughter doesn’t do these things.)
This has actually worked in my favor because it has now become a treat for him to mow the lawn (under my very close supervision). Both of my kids will also — under mild duress – pick a household chore to help me with and it’s usually the vacuuming or mopping. Sure, it’s not the most vigorous exercise but I’ll take it if it’s also getting my floors clean!
10. Model Good Habits
As with everything parenting, the best way to get your kids to develop good habits is by modelling them. I’m the first to admit that my exercise habits are spotty and often fall to the wayside when life happens and stressors abound. Times of stress, though, are when it’s most important to find the time to exercise.
I also fight depression and anxiety. I ask my kids to help me get better with good exercise habits, to help motivate me, and to keep me accountable. They are learning that exercise is important for both physical and mental health, and then we try together because they want to help me, and I want to help them. We share our victories with each other at the end of the day and it feels good.