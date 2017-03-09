10 Ways to Pack Extra Nutrition Into Your Child’s Lunch

March is National Nutrition Month and the theme this year is “Put Your Best Fork Forward.” Our writer shares 10 easy tips on how to boost extra nutrition into your child’s meals.
I get it. Tiny palates can be quite picky. Sometimes to avoid a food fight altogether we stick to our child’s favorite (and often quite basic) foods over and over. While this does offer a bit of peace (trust me, I really do get it!), we may be missing out on opportunities to expand our child’s palate and offer them long-lasting health benefits with a variety of foods.
Related: How to Actually get your Children to Eat their Veggies
Encouraging your child to eat more fruits and vegetables is a fantastic way to add nutrition to their diets. However, I encourage you to consider the following strategies as well:
1.Chia Seeds
Chia seeds may be tiny, but they are packed with health benefits! They are rich in disease-fighting antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids and dietary fiber. My son has yet to detect these little guys in his food. Tip: Don’t forget to offer extra water to your child when dietary fiber intake is increased.
Try:
- Sprinkling on peanut butter in sandwiches
- Mixing into homemade meatballs
- Adding to homemade granola
- Stirring into oatmeal or yogurt
- Using to thicken jam or pudding
2. Fortified Nutritional Yeast
Nutritional yeast (aka “nooch”) that has been fortified with vitamin B-12 is an excellent choice for children who do not eat much meat, fermented foods or dairy products (common dietary sources of vitamin B-12). It has a mild “cheesy” flavor and can easily be added into your child’s diet.
Try:
- Sprinkling on salads
- Sprinkling on popcorn
- Sprinkling on cooked pasta, rice or vegetables
- Sprinkling on homemade kale chips
Related: Trust Your Gut Mamas, How Friendly Bacteria May Boost Your Health
3. Pumpkin Seeds
Pumpkin seeds are nutrition all-stars. They are full of micronutrients that many of us are deficient in, such as magnesium and zinc. They also contain a good amount of iron.
Try:
- Throwing them into a homemade trail mix or granola
- Using them as an oatmeal, cereal, yogurt or salad topper
- Roasting them with cinnamon, coconut oil and pure maple syrup
4. Turmeric
After reading an article about all of turmeric’s potential health benefits, I began sprinkling this spice onto almost everything I ate! Although it will add a yellow hue to your food, I have found its flavor mild enough to easily be added to my son’s food without complaint. *Tip: In order to release the active component in turmeric (curcumin), add black pepper and a little bit of dietary fat to your meal.
Try:
- Adding to oatmeal with pure maple syrup and natural nut butter (a spoonful melts right in)
- Adding to scrambled eggs
- Stirring into batter for homemade blueberry muffins
- Mixing with golden raisins and adding to rice
5. Grass-fed milk or yogurt
If your family eats dairy, changing to grass-fed sources of cow or goat milk can increase intake of vitamin K2. Vitamin K2 is a micronutrient important for its anti-inflammatory properties and role in promoting bone and heart health.
6. Leafy greens
I know many adults who are fans of kale salad, but not many children who are. Leafy greens are super important for making sure we get enough potassium, vitamin K1, magnesium and iron.
Try:
- Making kale pesto and spreading on toast or in a grilled cheese sandwich. It also makes a great pasta or pizza topping.
- Pureeing leafy greens into soup using an immersion blender
- Throwing a handful of greens into a fruit smoothie
7. Ginger
Not only is ginger great for soothing a little one’s tummy troubles, it is fantastic for fighting disease-promoting inflammation! Too much ginger can be quite spicy for a tiny palate, so use this spice in very small amounts, especially at first.
Try:
- Sprinkling ground ginger (or grating fresh) over fruit salad or applesauce
- Stirring into oatmeal
- Adding to cooked vegetables
- Adding to homemade baked goods and quick breads
8. Probiotic-Rich Foods
By now I am sure you have heard about the connection between gut health and, well, everything! After all, Hippocrates did say “All disease begins in the gut!” Fermented foods offer a rich variety of health-promoting probiotics. If you are more adventurous, there are a variety of recipes and resources available to prepare your own kid-friendly ferments (such as lacto-fermented ketchup) or you can offer easily-accepted classics — yogurt with “live active cultures” or kefir milk.
9. Fatty fish
Fatty fish are important for adding vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids to our diet. I have found salmon and tuna are not always crowd-pleasing to children.
Try:
- Making homemade salmon or tuna meatballs (use canned wild salmon, bread crumbs, an egg, herbs/ spices, and oil — roll into balls and bake them until thoroughly cooked). Add a fun dipping sauce on the side.
- Trying a tuna apple melt. Add tuna to a slice of bread along with thinly cut or diced apples. Melt a piece of cheese over top of the tuna and apples in the oven.
10. Cilantro
Not only is cilantro a great source of the fat soluble vitamins A and K, it is also known for its natural detoxification properties.
Try:
- Adding finely diced cilantro to homemade tacos and quesadillas
- Pureeing cilantro and blending into guacamole or pesto
- Adding a small handful of cilantro to a fruit smoothie or a cool, immersion blended soup
Photo credit: donnierayjones via Foter.com / CC BY