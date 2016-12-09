11 Tips For an Eco-friendly Holiday Season

We’re dreaming of a green Christmas! Going green this holiday season is easier than you think, and teaches kids to be eco-friendly for special occasions.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but it sure does come with its share of stuff, and most of it is of the disposable kind. Here are a few tips to ease the eco-burden this holiday season.

Rent a Tree

There are lots of options to have a more eco-friendly Christmas trees. Some nurseries offer a rental program, allowing you to house the tree for a couple of weeks but then bringing it back to the nursery for planting in the spring. It’s a great idea, but the participating nurseries are still few and far between. Consider asking your local nursery if they offer such a service, or if they would consider offering it in the future.

Decorate an Indoor Potted Tree

Norfolk pines are lovely indoor pines that can freshen your air inside year-round. Decorate one for a smaller display, or group 2-3 Norfolks for a beautiful Christmas grove. Follow these steps to care for your Norfolk Pine all year round – they don’t like the cold!

Bring an Outdoor Potted Tree Inside

Some outdoor pines can tolerate being inside for one week, two max. Consider a potted cedar or dwarf Alberta spruce. Keep it outside in the pot until it grows too big and needs to be planted, and then start the cycle again. Follow these tips for a successful replanting outside.

Tree Farm

If you chose to cut down a tree, frequent a tree farm close by. Try to go to a cut-your-own, so that the only trees cut are ones that are used. Follow your municipality’s recycling program to find out what they do with the discarded trees – ideally they will chip them and use as mulch. Try visiting a tree farm that practices organic farming practices. And consider that a Christmas tree is harvested after 10 years of providing a home for animals and birds, and removing CO2 from the air. New trees are planted consistently to allow for a regular crop.

Artificial Trees

If you already have a fake tree, keep it and use it for as many years to come as possible. If you are in the market for an artificial tree, consider one made without PVC. Trying to use your fake tree for as long as possible delays its entry into the landfill. Ask your municipality about recycling artificial trees and drive the demand!

Beautify an Outdoor Tree

Take a look at your garden or backyard. Do you have a tree of a reasonable size? Why not drape the lights on it, and festoon the branches with natural decorations? Make natural decorations from already-fallen pinecones. Make strings of dried fruit (cranberries, raisins, apricots) to serve as an edible decoration for the birds, and augment with coloured string that can also be used for nests. Even a deciduous tree works, as those bare branches are still a thing of beauty.

A Living Urn

Instead of cutting down pine and birch boughs, or creating the demand for these products, why not create and decorate a living urn? Decorate a potted outdoor pine or birch and enjoy its natural beauty versus a creation that will need to be tossed after the holidays. Rosehips and sunflower heads make a lovely natural adornment.

Natural Decorations

If you grow your own holly outside, you’re ahead of the game. You can carefully prune the holly and bring the branches inside for a decoration. And, instead of buying more, this year why not make your own decorations or fix up some older ones? You could hold a decoration swap with friends if looking for something new, or great creative with beads or sewing.

Wrapping Paper

It perhaps goes without saying that reusable paper or cloth gift bags or wrap is better. When it just has to be wrapping paper, consider one with as much post-consumer waste as possible. There are plenty of places that offer upcycled and recycled wrapping paper – you could spend all day looking at all the wonderful designs at Etsy.

Holiday Bake Sale

Those bake sales just love cello wrap and other non-reusable, non-recyclable forms of packaging. Why not invest in mason jars filled with Christmas candies or mini cookies and promote the idea of reusable, plastic-free containers? Or suggest that everyone bring a large reusable container that can be filled with assorted purchases for a delicious baker’s dozen.

Holiday Parties

When hosting, say no to single-use cups and plates, instead using what you have or even renting. Mason jar glasses with a spot to write your name to avoid losing your drink are a cute idea, and can double as a take-home gift for guests.

Photo credit: Smiltena/Bigstock