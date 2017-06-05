15 South Sudanese Children Die From Botched Vaccines

Fifteen children in South Sudan have died from complications of botched measles vaccinations, and the health ministry blames the deaths on human errors.
The government of South Sudan has reported that 15 children died of severe sepsis and toxicity as a result of a contaminated vaccine that was given as part of a measles vaccination campaign. Children as young as 12 years old were administering the vaccinations and South Sudan’s health ministry said that the deaths were due to human error.
One syringe was used for all the children who were vaccinated during the four-day campaign. Additionally, the vaccine serum was stored improperly with no refrigeration the entire time, leading to its contamination.
South Sudan is a poverty-stricken country in East Africa that has suffered tremendously from the ravages of a more than three-year civil war. The people have been victims of famine and cholera as well, with measles outbreaks beginning to occur and make already ill children even more prone to illness and death. According to U.N. data, South Sudan saw at least 2,294 measles cases and 28 deaths due to measles, and the U.N. says the country’s risk of measles contamination remains extremely high.
The children who died were all five years old or younger, and from the rural town of Kapoeta. An additional 32 children suffered from diarrhea, vomiting and fever, but recovered in full, according to leaders within the World Health Organization and UNICEF.
The campaign was aimed at protecting more than 2 million of the country’s children, and Abdulmumini Usman, the South Sudan country director for the World Health Organization said that the campaign continued even after they learned of the deaths in Kapoeta because the vaccines were lifesaving on a global level.
In a joint statement by WHO and UNICEF, leaders said that the vaccination team who was involved in the deaths was not qualified nor trained to give the vaccines, and that the deaths were tragic events. WHO gives South Sudan’s health officials some training on vaccinations while UNICEF supplies the government with the vaccines, but it is still unknown whether any of the U.N. officials were present when the contaminated vaccinations were given.
The South Sudanese government is setting up a commission to look into responsibility for the deaths, and whether or not there will be compensation for the victims’ families, but the reality is, in a war-torn country where people are starving, that is highly unlikely.