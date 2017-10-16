17 Creative and Easy DIY Halloween Costumes for Everyone

Great costumes don’t need to break the bank. Whether it’s for a school parade, a neighborhood haunt, or yearly trick-or-treating, consider taking the plunge into the DIY realm!
With a bit of ingenuity and time, you can create a fabulous DIY Halloween costume! Start early, and have patience. Here’s a list of some easy, entertaining DIY costumes for the whole family.
For Babies and Toddlers
1. A Present
Find an oversized box, wrap it in a print you love, invest in an oversize bow and create a baby-size “present”. Cut out armholes for arms and head; remove the bottom for easy movement.
Related: Need a Halloween Costume? Here are 10 Last Minute Ideas
2. Max from “Where the Wild Things Are”
Find a comfy set of white footie pjs. Grab some white felt and cut out claws and attach them to the feet. Create felt buttons and attach them to the pjs with glue. Complete the outfit with a crown cut out of poster board.
3. Gumball/Gumball Machine
Take a hat your little one loves and glue a ton of rainbow fuzzballs all over it. Next, using felt, glue a 25₵ sign on a red shirt. Gray or black pants fill out the outfit!
For Kids
4. Emojis
Take a simple piece of yellow poster board and work with your kiddo or have him or her draw their favorite emoji on it. Use a scarf or duct tape to attach the emoji to a dark outfit.
5. Kidbot
Take a box, and wrap it in aluminum foil or an appropriate wrapping paper print. Pull together “gadgets” that could work as robot dodads and attach them with whatever method would work best—glue, tape, or string. Bottle caps, whisks, buttons, anything will work. Take a plain headband and create crazy antenna too.
6. Bat
Gather a black outfit that your kids like…a black hoodie if Halloween will be chilly or a black long-sleeve t-shirt if it will be warmer. Find a black umbrella and cut it in half. Attach each half to the sleeves; for a lightweight umbrella can be sewn, a heavier weight should be glued with industrial strength glue. Glue black felt triangles onto a headband to complete the look with bat ears.
7. Bunch of Grapes
Find comfortable black pants and shirt. Next, blow up green or red or purple balloons (grapes) and tape them to the clothes. Finally, wear a brown hat to represent the stem. Viola!
8. Dalmatian
Throw together an all-white ensemble and marker or paint black dots. With a bit of face paint, transform the face with a black doggie nose.
For Anyone
9. Artwork
Take an old sheet and recreate your favorite work of art, attaching it to your shoulders. Love Pollock? Start splattering the paint! Love “Starry Night”? Grab a sheet and begin to recreate Van Gogh. Not artistic? No problem! Hang the sheet, project the artwork and trace it first.
10. Paper Doll Outfit
Time to exercise your creative side! From cardboard, cut out the outfit remembering to cut out the “foldable” paper tabs. Then, get in touch with your inner designer and create your perfect prints.
Related: 8 Tricks and Treats for a Naturally Inspired Halloween
11. Home Tree
Grab a head-to-toe brown outfit, and paint a black oval over the stomach. Paint in a squirrel or owl or raccoon—any animal that enjoys a woodland home inside the hole. Not artistic? No problem, so sew a suitable stuffed animal there. Head to your local craft store and pick up some leaves on wire and attach them to a headband.
12. Crossword Puzzle
Love words? Put together an all white (or gray) ensemble. Next, use a ruler to create the squares. Finally, fill in some words! You can write clues on the back to make the costume more interactive. Have fun with it! Consider doing a theme: Halloween, book titles, band names…anything you love!
13. Rosie the Riveter
This iconic lady is easy to put together! All you’ll need is a red bandana, a collared jean-shirt rolled up to the bicep, and pants of your choice! Don’t forget the up do! If you’re feeling extra crafty, you can even become the famous propaganda image by taking a yellow poster board, and painting a bubble at the top with the slogan “We Can Do It!”
For Wheelchairs
14. Firetruck
Transform a larger-size box into a fire truck. Cut out the windows and line them in yellow or white paint. Then, color the rest of the box red. Paint on tires, headlights, and a ladder. Viola!
15. Toothless
Know someone who loves this adorable dragon? Take a box and paint it black. Cut an angled section for the scales coming out of the head. Don’t forget the large, adorable, yellow eyes! The long section of the box flaps can be transformed to the tail and attached with brads.
16. Mario Kart
Get crafty and transform an old box into a go-kart! Don’t forget to dress like the character driving the go-kart!
17. Flower
Using a box, decorate it to be a beautiful flower pot. Then, have the individual dress as a flower. Decorate the box with butterflies and maybe even a caterpillar.
Halloween exists as a holiday to be celebrated by everyone—but costumes don’t need to break the bank. A little creativity shaped with some glue and tape can transform simple, accessible items into one-of-a-kind costumes.
Have you made an amazing DIY costume? Share your successes below!