2017 ABC Expo Day 2: Top 10 Innovative Products for Mom & Kid

The ABC Expo is the place to be when you want to find all the best things out there for kids and parents. And this year there are a lot of products designed to make Mama’s life a little bit easier.
Here are the top 10 innovative products at the ABC Expo that help ease some of the challenges of motherhood:
1. Zoe the Penguin Sound Machine
Trust us. This is not your average sound machine! We swear by them for littles, especially voice activated ones, but Zoe by Zazu is a step above because it’s adorable and portable! Anywhere you go, you’ll be able to get baby comfy and cozy with different melodies or songs (they even have their own Spotify playlists!) but we also love that it has automatic shutoff and nightlight so it can be used even with older kids who like to listen to music or stories as they are lulled to sleep. This is a GREAT shower gift!
2. Stasher Storage Bags
These bags by Modern Twist are fabulous! They are plastic-free bags that are not just functional but protect our environment! And I’ll be real–I want to protect the environment and save whales but I also love the convenience of a bag. This silicone bag meets the needs and can even be used to make baby food pouches! Just throw the veggies in, boil the bag, mash the bag (once cooled and out!) and voila! It preserves food for a longer period of time than a typical bag/baby food container would, and there are a million other places you’d find these things fabulously handy. Another amazing shower gift or stocking stuffers! They retail for $11.99 a bag.
So you know mamas want to document all they can, but honestly, not everyone is as talented and creative as the folks at Lulujo! Want to give the new mama an awesome gift that will become a memory maker? Here you go! These Baby’s First Year Sets are the sweetest gifts of a wrap with markers depicting each month of baby’s first year. The fabrics and patterns are gorgeous and oh-so-soft, and will be the perfect backdrops for remembering each month of baby’s first year!
4. Binxy Baby Hammock. We love this hammock for babies in stores! We love babywearing, but sometimes it just isn’t possible and the Binxy makes life so much easier and safer. We love that a real mama designed it out of need and love for her children and their safety, and we hope that now that a product like this makes it super easy to shop with baby, we won’t see any more dangerous situations with carriers unsafely in front of the carts. These retail for $49.95 and you can learn more about them as we recently featured this cool product!
5. Veer Cruiser
We also featured this fantabulous cruiser because we love it so much! It’s a premium stroller combined with a magnificent wagon that has nearly all-terrain maneuverability and it just.looks.badass.too! It allows Mamas to utilize the cruiser in different combinations, and is particularly sanity-saving when it comes to multiples! A must-have for all life’s adventures with littles!
6. Oogiebear
No one likes a baby with a stuffy nose, particularly not the baby! When our littles have stuffy noses, we just wish we could clear it all up for them. Aspirator bulbs can sometimes work on wet and runny gunk (if you can keep it in long enough) but that dry and sticky stuff? That’s tough. Sometimes, bulbs will even push those boogies up there even further. Enter the Oogiebear. It has two sides–one for sticky and the other for dried boogies. It can be used for ears too, and it’s latex and PBA-free. Made by a mom who is also a pharmacist, you’ll sleep better and so will baby with less snot! It’s the better booger tool for sure! It retails for $12.99.
We have loved all things Owlet since they were founded, and we are gaga over their new Smart Sock 2. Talk about peace of mind for mamas! The Smart Sock 2 uses pulse oximetry to keep track of your baby’s heart rate and oxygen levels while they are sleeping. You’ll get this information via a base station to your phone, and it will notify you if your baby’s heart rate or oxygen levels are dangerously low. Hospitals now use pulse oximetry to detect possible congenital heart defects, particularly thanks to Cora’s Law, which requires hospitals to measure pulse oximetry rates of newborns. The Owlet Smart Sock 2 will give peace of mind like few other monitor systems can.
8. Murmur Baby Bath Seat
Let’s be real. How much do you hate it when you’re giving your itty bitty a bath and the poop comes? I mean, it happens, we know, but ugh. This is where Murmur’s Baby Bath seat somes in handy! It’s ergonomically designed to make bathing baby easy just about anywhere, and specifically designed to make taking care of baby business in the bath a breeze!
9. Awair Baby Edition
Awair has made a baby edition that is the coolest thing! It lets you know that the environment your baby is in is just as you want it, detailing the temperature, humidity, dust accumulation, carbon dioxide levels and chemical exposure of the room and sends the data, as well as suggestions right to your phone. These limited edition monitors come in Ocean and Baby Rose and are retailing for $179.
10. Babymoov Lovenest
The Lovenest is made of memory foam that is covered with a luxurious and breathable cotton for your baby’s comfort, and is the premium ergonomic head and neck support your little one needs to prevent flattening of the head, and possibly further treatment. Pediatrician Dr. Manuel Maidenberg created the Lovenest after seeing a tremendous increase in cases of plagiocephaly in recent years. He conducted research to look into the effects of plagiocephaly and realized that in some cases, flattening could be serious enough to warrant neurosurgery, so he took steps to help mamas and babies everywhere! It retails for $19.95.