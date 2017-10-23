2017 ABC Expo: 10 Products That Will Make You Want to be a Kid

by on

Here are 10 products that will make you want to be a kid again:

puppets-21. Haba Doorway Puppet Theatre, and Puppets

Kids love to put on puppet shows, and this puppet theatre will make their shows that much more entertaining.

veggie-market

2. Janod Green Market Grocery

Get your kids excited about vegetables early on with this awesome green market.

monster-b-gone

3. GG Grab Green, Monster B’Gone

We fell in LOVE with this. Designed to keep the scary monsters away, this natural anxiety relief spray will help calm your littles while you check under the bed for monsters.

solar-powered-night-light

4. Mason Jar Solar Light, Tree by Kerri Lee

We want one for every room in the house!

beast-town

5. Beasts Town

Even beasts need love, and we can’t decide which one of these we want to give the most love to!

batman-car-sear

6. KidsEmbrace Booster Car Seat

Your kid will WANT to go on long road trips with this badass car seat! Umm, can we have one too?

black-and-white-cards

7. Wee Gallery Animal Alphabet Cards

We love these cards, and this whole collection.

veggie-teethers

8. Oli & Carol Chewable Toys

Made from 100% natural latex, these chew toys are perfect for little gums. Plus, they get your kids excited about their greens from the start!

time-out-chair

9. Teamosn Fantasy Fields Time Out Chair 

This time out chair is out of this world! He, he, seriously, though — this chair will make your kid actually look forward to their “time-outs.”

3-sprouts

 

10. 3 Sprouts Book Rack

Child or not, these book racks light up any room!


