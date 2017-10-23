2017 ABC Expo: 10 Products That Will Make You Want to be a Kid

The 2017 ABC (Baby and Kids) Expo is over, but we’re still thinking about all the awesome toys and kiddie gear. Here are 10 products that will make you want to be a kid again:
1. Haba Doorway Puppet Theatre, and Puppets
Kids love to put on puppet shows, and this puppet theatre will make their shows that much more entertaining.
Get your kids excited about vegetables early on with this awesome green market.
3. GG Grab Green, Monster B’Gone
We fell in LOVE with this. Designed to keep the scary monsters away, this natural anxiety relief spray will help calm your littles while you check under the bed for monsters.
4. Mason Jar Solar Light, Tree by Kerri Lee
We want one for every room in the house!
5. Beasts Town
Even beasts need love, and we can’t decide which one of these we want to give the most love to!
6. KidsEmbrace Booster Car Seat
Your kid will WANT to go on long road trips with this badass car seat! Umm, can we have one too?
7. Wee Gallery Animal Alphabet Cards
We love these cards, and this whole collection.
Made from 100% natural latex, these chew toys are perfect for little gums. Plus, they get your kids excited about their greens from the start!
9. Teamosn Fantasy Fields Time Out Chair
This time out chair is out of this world! He, he, seriously, though — this chair will make your kid actually look forward to their “time-outs.”
Child or not, these book racks light up any room!