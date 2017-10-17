2017 ABC Kids Expo Day 1: Our Favorite Toys for Your Creative Kiddo

The 2017 ABC (All Baby & Child) Kids Expo is in full swing this week in Las Vegas. Mothering is at the show, scouting out the latest products, having face-to-face conversations with vendors, and meeting many amazing mamas!
This year, the toy selection is incredible — from cute plush monsters to complex STEM puzzles. There are toys for every age and every taste. Here’s a sneak peak at our favorite creative toys from Day 1 of the Expo!
1. HABA: Doorway Puppet Theater | $49.99
What child doesn’t love a puppet show? That said, theater boxes are typically large and take up precious room that many of us simply don’t have. That’s where HABA Doorway Puppet Theater comes in! This portable, whimsical castle scene is strategically set on a tension rod that will fit in most doorways. Sold separately are over 20 equally-adorable puppets to choose from! From the puppet frog king to the magician glove puppet, this toy will keep your children’s imagination going strong!
2. Magformer Magnetic Toys | Price varies $49.99 (30-piece set)
Don’t be surprised if you love this toy as much as your little one does! Magformers are award-winning magnetic building toys that are aimed at sparking creativity in your child. The various sets range from basic building to creative magnets in motion. These STEM toys are made such that no matter how they are connected, they always attract!
3. Dolce Toys | Price Varies
Dolce (Develop, Observe, Learn, Create, and Educate) is a company that understands the importance of learning as a child plays. Their plush toys aimed at the 0-3 year old crowd help to develop and enhance your baby’s sensory skills. From a pull-along elephant to an activity whale to an owl clock, the textured fabrics, bright colors, and fun “squeak” sounds are sure to make your baby smile.
4. Janod Splash 2-in-1 Convertible Desk| $109.99
Once again, if space is an issue, this new product is a must-have! The Splash 2-in-1 Convertible Desk seamlessly converts from a desk to an easel, and then back again. Your child may use it creatively to draw or paint, or alternatively may choose to use it for their homework.
5. Janod Green Market Grocery | $110
Here at Mothering, we’re always writing about healthy eating, especially when it involves our little ones. What’s the best way to get your kids excited about a healthy diet? How ’bout this super fun and adorable Green Market, equipped with a scale, cash register, and plastic fruits and veggies. Next time you’re shopping at a grocery store, don’t be surprised if your kid reaches for the carrots.
6. Hape Music Mixer | $70
The Hape Music Mixer does it all — it develops your child’s problem solving skills, motor skills, and might help them discover their love of music. The Hape Music Mixer is a marble-run type game that gives your child the power to be the head engineer of their own musical structure.
7. Techno Gears Bionic Bug | $25
This tech toy is awesome. It comes with all the parts (minus the batteries), and detailed instructions on how to build it. Kids will love putting this together, and then playing with it once it’s complete. If your child is super creative, they don’t even need to look at the instruction manual — trial and error until it works!
8. Moover ToysOHO Mars Truck & Cupel | Not yet released (will go on sale in March 2018)
This awesome Mars-inspired truck is not on sale yet, but we fell in love. If this doesn’t inspire your kid to become an astronaut, then nothing will. The truck’s unique design allows your child to explore and play on their own terms, while developing their motor skills and of course, an appreciation for space travel. In March 2018, you’ll be able to find this bad boy at mom and pop shops around the U.S. (and in Walmart).