2017 ABC Kids Expo Day 1: This Baby Hammock Will Keep Baby Safe and Mama Sane

This beautiful hammock provides your baby with a safe and cozy place in your shopping cart.It’s the first day of the 2017 ABC Kids Expo, and we’ve already fallen in love with the innovative products and designers at the show. But one product in particular stands out — the Binxy Baby Hammock.

You may not believe it, but 24,000 children a year are treated in hospital emergency rooms for shopping cart-related injuries. If more moms were using Binxy Baby, that stat would likely drop. This beautiful hammock (available in different patterns and colors) provides your baby with a safe and cozy place in your shopping cart.

No more lugging the stroller around or wondering how to push the stroller and the cart. The easy-to-install hammock comes in gorgeous colors and patterns, and safely clips in to hold babes up to 50 pounds! Mamas of twins or two littles will especially love it as it makes it easy to keep both in the cart and still have room for all the groceries.

Creator and mama of four, Lisa Pinnell, told Mothering that she came up with the idea for the hammock when she was on a shopping trip a couple years ago. She had a toddler and a newborn sleeping in the carseat and needed a cart’s worth of groceries. She couldn’t find what she needed online or in-store, so she designed it herself — the Binxy Baby Hammock was born.

I love how easy this is to carry with you wherever you go, and I love that it’s super easy to clean — just throw it in the wash and then dry flat! If you’re looking for the perfect shower gift that’ll have everyone raving, we’ve found it for you! The Binxy Baby Hammock retails for $49.95.

The Binxy Baby Hammock is great for mamas of multiples!


