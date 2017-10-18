2017 ABC Kids Expo Day 2: ‘Plan Toys’ Proves That Sustainable Toys Can be Lots of Fun!

The 2017 ABC Expo is fabulous on overload. Not only do we get to see the newest products for our families, but we’ve been lucky enough to learn about the companies behind them! One company with a good story is Plan Toys. Their beautiful toy designs combined with a responsible manufacturing process make them our fav toy company at the expo.
We are always on the hunt for the best toys for our littles, particularly those that are not only fun, but non-toxic and keep our families safe! One company we’ve fallen in love with is Plan Toys, based out of Bangkok, Thailand.
Plan Toys creates the neatest educational toys for stages of early childhood development, and the reason they can do so is that they ask moms how to help create age-appropriate toys that foster childhood creativity! Their “Mom-made Toys project” is where designers, engineers, education specialists, and moms come together to make toys for children who are on the Autism spectrum, have visual impairments, or Cerebral Palsy.
Plan Toys instills a sense of wonder and childlike imagination, all while using the latest technology to create toys that are non-toxic, sustainable, and good for the communities in which they are made. They’ve won countless awards for innovation, design and safety in children’s products, and that’s because their manufacturing process is fabulous from start to finish.
They use rubber trees as their main product base, sustainable from environments in which they give back generously. From there, they incorporate non-formaldehyde glues, eco-friendly colors, recycled papers, soy inks and a chemical-free kiln dry process for a durable product that will undoubtedly become a family heirloom.
We also love this company because they are leading the way to show that it’s possible to have products that have superior safety and quality while also being socially and environmentally responsible. Their toys promote physical and intellectual development, but they are also concerned about improving the quality of life for their communities and minimizing their impact on the natural world around them. Because of this, being a green company is a way of life and a standard for their ethics-based designs and products.
Their shopping sites are global and you can see full listings of product offerings on their country choice page. I was spinning with all the holiday options that I’ve found, and believe you will too when you see how reasonably priced their products are.
Sustainable, good for kids and good for the world at affordable prices? Yes, please!