2017 ABC Kids Expo Day 2: The Veer Cruiser Is One Badass Stroller/Wagon Combo

We found a unique stroller/wagon combo at the ABC Expo and pretty much think it’s the most badass wagon we’ve ever seen!
The ABC Expo is seriously like being overwhelmed with the most amazing things possible, but nothing can top this… This is not your typical stroller, nor is it your typical wagon. It’s like a wagon on steroids, but clothed in the luxury you’d want for your baby!
The Veer Cruiser was designed to be used for your family — now, and as it grows. It adapts to your family’s needs and can hold combinations of baby/car seat and/or toddler while you move it easily with the adjustable telescopic handle. The grip on that handle, by the way? Ruggedly borrowed from mountain bikes to make navigation for mom and dad a breeze!
Even though wagons are not safety certified, this baby meets all ASTM stroller safety standards and is JPMA certified! There are no pinch points, and the cruiser has a 3-point harness for safety over whatever terrain you’ll travel. The aluminum frame is aircraft grade, and the brakes are one-touch and so smooth!You’d think with all the high-tech craftsmanship and amenities, it’d be big and bulky, but it’s not! The Veer Cruiser folds flat (seriously) and can even fit in small trunks! It can be stood upright for storage as well, and for those who’d normally use a double stroller, it has a one-touch method for removing the wheels that makes it super compact and lightweight!
It retails for $599, but being that it’s a cross-over stroller and wagon combined, it’s worth it. It’s a premium stroller that makes for a super-fun wagon and comes with two cup holders and a snack/drink tray.
Talking to parents who’ve used it and consider it a life-changer, looks like this bad boy might end up on many holiday lists!