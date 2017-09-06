264 Purple Glue Sticks?! The Necessity of School Supplies

Shopping for school supplies can seem overwhelming. I mean what teacher actually needs 264 glue sticks? Really, 264 glue sticks for one class? Isn’t that excessive? Nope.
Every teacher needs those supplies.
School supply lists in general have been receiving blowback on social media the past few years. Many parents have blogged, vlogged, Instagramed, and Facebooked about the woes of the high price of supply shopping.
Other parents have defended the need for supplies, including this funny viral video.
My flexible schedule allowed me to volunteer on a weekly basis last year. While I’ve taught high school and college for almost two decades, I wasn’t quite prepared for a classroom of 23 five and six year olds.
Those school supplies disappeared quicker than a plate of unattended cookies.
This year, our school supply list includes the following:
- 12 Glue Sticks (purple kind)
- 24 Sharpened Latex-free pencils
- 1 plastic pencil box
- 1 blunt-tip scissors
- 1 package of washable markers (the more expensive, but won’t stain the clothes or the kid kind)
- 1 24-count tuck-box crayons
- 1 yellow folder
- 1 red folder
- 1 package of 100 lined index cards
- 1 white 1-inch binder
- 1 wide-rule composition book
- 4 pack of assorted color, fine-tip dry erase markers
- 1 backpack
Because a vocal group of parents complained to the school board the previous year, Kleenex and Clorox wipes were removed from the list. Apparently, as these items do not directly contribute to learning, teachers cannot count them as classroom supplies.
I sent some in anyway. I sent all the supplies in anyway. Here’s why.
Kids are gross. I cannot begin to tell you how many kindergarteners ineffectively wipe and/or blow their noses. The teacher assisted them constantly in these tasks, modeling and encouraging proper technique to clear that pesky nose, often holding the tissue(s). The bargain tissues supplied by the school broke when used, causing snot to fly into someone else’s lap — spreading kindergarten cooties like wildfire.
Confident kids use several tissues at a time. Sometimes healthy kids just like to make it snow.
Storage can be limited, but I’m sending two box of tissues a month.
In our house, the mantra is “Broken crayons can still color.” And when they can’t color, we melt them into new mixed-color crayons. However, some kids won’t color with broken crayons. Others still need to develop the fine motor skills to hold them. Students color every day and the crayons break every day. All those art projects that come home? They need crayons…lots and lots of crayons. Crayons simply evaporate.
And pencils? They go even more quickly. While some students hold pencils reverently, others routinely break the tips and sharpen them to nubs. Sharpening pencils in the electronic sharpener exists not only as an awesome activity when you’re six, but also as a mark of your independence…because you know, you get to leave your seat and sharpen them. Pencils get sharpened a lot.
That teacher needed all 264 glue sticks. Six months in, she needed more. While some students cautiously applied glue, others smashed a whole stick on one project. Some actually did eat it. Another student, a future engineer, removed the glue stick part to examine how it worked. Fascinated by the turning mechanism, she promptly inserted an eraser to see if it would work the same way. It didn’t; it broke. She kept at it though.
In one day, six glue sticks were demolished beyond repair. By the end of the second week, 13 glue sticks were down. In other words, within the first two weeks, one student’s contribution to the collective was over. 251 sticks remained with 8.5 months left of school. The odds for their survival weren’t good.
School supplies are a necessity. They move the curriculum away from rote memorization and into one of imagination. If you can afford a little extra, purchase additional for the family in the class that might be struggling.
But please send in the tissues. Lots and lots of tissues.