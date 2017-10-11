3 Easy Honey Recipes to Make with Your Kids

Honey is a wonderful, healthy alternative to processed and artificial sugars. So long as your kids are not younger than a year old, make these honey recipes!
If I can make recipes with honey instead of processed sugar, I always do. Honey offers science-based health benefits along with being delicious. Honey offers antiseptic, antioxidant and cleansing properties. The healing powers behind honey have been known for thousands of years.
While the recipes below don’t need their honey amounts changed, you do need to adjust recipes if you substitute honey instead of sugar. Typically, 1 cup of granulated sugar equals ¼ to 1/3 cup honey. You want to use one-fourth to one-third the amount of honey to sugar. Honey is more concentrated than processed sugar. Also, if your recipe has liquids, you will need to decrease the amount 20 to 40 percent if there is over one cup of honey added.
1. Honey Peanut Butter Fruit Dip
My kids eat fruit each day, and a majority of my kids love to have a dip as well. Instead of purchasing a pre-made dip at the store, we make our own honey peanut butter fruit dip. It is so easy that you can let your kids make it on their own!
- 1 TBSP honey
- 1/3 cup creamy peanut butter
- Two containers (5.3oz) vanilla Greek yogurt
All you have to do is put all of the ingredients together in a bowl and mix! Then, enjoy. Apples are particularly wonderful with this dip!
2. Strawberry Honey Bruschetta
Here is another easy recipe! If you don’t have a French baguette, just toast up regular bread. You need:
- Slices of French baguette – at least 8, depends on family size
- 2-3 TBSP cream cheese
- Strawberries
- 2-3 TBSP Honey
Once the baguette slices are toasted, spread cream cheese on top. Add as many diced strawberries as you like and drizzle honey on top. Your kids will love this paired with lunch.
3. Peanut Butter Honey No-Bake Granola Bars
We love granola bars, but sometimes I don’t want to turn on the oven. In those cases, these are the easiest granola bars I’ve made with my kids!
- 2 2/3 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
- ½ cup honey
- ¾ Creamy peanut butter
- Pinch of salt
- Optional: chocolate chips (mini or original), raisins, cranberries, chia seeds and more.
Microwave the peanut butter and honey together for 10 seconds at a time until you can easily combine. Then, add the oats and salt. Sit well until all combined. You may have to use your hands. Pour into an 8” by 8” baking dish and flatten with your hands. Refrigerate until firm. Then, slice into squares, and enjoy!
You can use honey in any recipe. Just remember to be careful with your substitutions, and follow the suggestions listed above!