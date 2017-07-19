3 Lessons I’ve Learned as a Work-at-Home Mother

I had it all under control… until I decided to become a work-at-home mother after the birth of our third child. Working at home posed more challenges than I expected.

I’ve always had a job throughout my nearly eight years of parenting. When I had my daughter seven and a half years ago, I was a full-time college student and a full-time waitress. Years later, I still waitress a few nights a week at my family-owned restaurant. Handling a work-at-home job couldn’t be much harder, right?

Wrong! After our third child, I didn’t want to go back to working full time. Following a hunch, freelance writing freed me from most of my waitressing shifts. Freelance writing has been one of the largest blessings for our family, but it brought a new set of challenges. Over the course of the last year, these are some of the lessons I’ve learned:

1. I Need a Schedule

At one time, I was the type of person who just went with the flow. With three kids, a small homestead, homeschooling, and two part-time jobs, life without a schedule is nearly impossible! My schedule allows me to ensure I have enough time for everything. This fact leads me to my next lesson.

2. I’m Not Wonder Woman.

Perhaps it is the first child syndrome, but I’ve always been a bit of a perfectionist and overachiever. If you ask me if I am capable of doing something, my mouth answers yes before my brain has time to comprehend the requirements involved. Since I became a working at home mother, I realized there were tasks that would be neglected. That is okay! Hiring outside help isn’t giving in or being lazy; it is admitting that there are only 24 hours each day.

3. Delegating Tasks Helps.

For years, I prepared every dinner. It felt like the motherly thing to do. Now, I delegate that task to my husband most nights of the week. While I still cook every day, dinner is his job at least half of the week. My children have assigned chores, and they excel! Children enjoy a sense of responsibility and pride when showing their accomplishments.

4. Schedule Family Nights Every Week.

Scheduling family nights seemed strange at first. We were together most nights, so why do I need to schedule it? With jobs at home, it is hard to set boundaries. On family nights, my sole focus is on them. I won’t answer emails, messages or work. It is an essential part of ensuring everyone’s needs are met.

Working at home is one of the most rewarding things in my life, but it is also one of the most challenging. If you are a work-at-home mom, I would love to know your tips! Share them in the comments.