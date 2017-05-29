3 Reasons You Should Let Your Kid Eat Dirt

Letting your child eat dirt has surprising benefits. If you want to boost their immune system and reduce digestive problems, a handful of dirt could be the best solution.
Chances are you child has taken a bite or two of dirt in their early years. Stop the urge to pull them away. Here are three reasons why it’s totally fine for your kid to take a bite (or five) of dirt.
1. Less Likely to Develop Allergies and Asthma
Parents nowadays tend to want to keep their children in a protective bubble, but often this does more harm than good. A study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology points to evidence that exposure to allergens early in life helps to reduce wheezing, asthma and environmental allergies.
Children who live their life without any asthma and allergies tend to grow up in an environment that isn’t bacteria free. Dirt contains natural bacteria. While it is a good idea to keep your kid away from the soil where your pets use the bathroom, the dirt in your (organic) flower beds contains microbes that benefit our immune system.
2. Encourages the Curiosity of the Outdoors
Children spend less time outside now than ever before. Instead of climbing trees and playing in the dirt, kids gravitate to video games and indoor activities. This massive switch to a more sedentary lifestyle is drastically increasing the rate of obesity throughout the world, while also disconnecting us from the world.
If you allow your child to explore their outdoor surroundings, you will raise a child who loves and wants to spend time outside. While eating dirt seems gross to adults, toddlers use their mouth to discover and understand objects. It is just a phase; my 5 and 7-year-old no longer think it is as yummy as their 15-month-old brother!
3. Digestive Benefits
Believe it or not, some of the bacteria in soil are good for your digestive system. Inflammatory immune cells tend to gather in the lungs and colon, leading to things such as bowel diseases later in life. When your child eats a handful of dirt, he actually can help to heal his gut, especially if he has Crohn’s disease!
Many people believe that dirt can help reduce a stomach ache. Now, don’t run outside if you have one and try to make it go away. Kaolin is a white clay substance found in some soils. Kaolin has been used to reduce upset stomachs for centuries. Of course, don’t eat too much or your stomach will hurt due to constipation.
Adults generally don’t find eating dirt an appetizing snack, but it is a rite of passage for toddlers. So long as the dirt is in an uncontaminated area, allow your child to explore and take a few bites. It won’t hurt them!