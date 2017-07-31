3 Simple Exercises for a Prenatal Workout

Exercise during pregnancy may seem daunting, so here are three simple moves to add to your prenatal workout routine.
It can be a challenge to find the time and energy, much less to know which exercises may be possible or beneficial. When done correctly, exercising can alleviate many pregnancy ailments and help prepare the body for the birth process. Put on your yoga pants and try these easy moves:
1. Squats
There is an ongoing debate about kegels versus squats. Wherever you stand on the pelvic floor benefits, squats are beneficial to so many muscle groups. (If you’re an Ina May Gaskin fan, you know she enthusiastically recommends squats in pregnancy.) They strengthen our hips, glutes and pelvic floor, and build the endurance we need for labor. Squats also stretch and strengthen the perineum and can prevent tearing during the pushing stage.
Squatting during pushing can actually open the pelvis by 30%, so it can be extremely beneficial for babies who may seem mal-positioned or “stuck.” If we are not seasoned squatters by the time we go into labor, this may prove to be less than feasible. Obviously, doing a 300 squat per day challenge is probably not wise — we have to start slowly and build our strength.
In many cultures, squatting is part of daily life so women’s bodies are used to performing that movement. Western cultures, however, are much more sedentary, so most of us are stuck at desks most of the day and are not in the practice of squatting regularly. When we’re conscious of working squats into our routine, though, we can actually get several reps in outside of an official workout.
I’ve heard of moms who squat as they brush their teeth in the mornings and evenings. You can do a few reps throughout the day to get your blood pumping and build strength. Every time you bend over to pick up something, rather than bending with your back, squat to pick it up. This is a great habit for when you’re lifting toddlers, as well. One mom told me when she folds laundry, she dumps it all out on the floor, then squats to pick up each piece. Couples can do nightly squats together as motivation and both will benefit.
Labor may end up being a workout for dad, too, as he supports mom physically, so he can prepare by building leg strength.
Form is very important so that joints aren’t strained unnecessarily so make sure you’re only doing the number of reps you can perform properly. Heels should stay flat on the floor, feet hip width apart and your back should be straight. Lower down as if you’re sitting in a chair or as low as you can go comfortably, pause and then rise to a standing position slowly. Try using an exercise ball against the wall to maintain posture or just bracing yourself against the wall for support and balance.
For an added challenge, you can add hand weights and arm raises, or lift a kettle bell.
2.The Quadruped
As I enter the last few weeks of my third pregnancy, this is one exercise I do diligently. The simultaneous stretching and strengthening feels good on my pregnant body and I finish feeling strong. This movement strengthens the back and core, and can help ease sciatic pain. It strengthens the transverse abdominis, thereby reducing the risk of Diastasis Recti. And being in this position encourages babies to be in an ideal position for birth.
Again, form is essential to making sure you get the maximum benefit from this movement. You start on hands and knees. (This is also a great time to do some pelvic rocking if you’re having low back pain, needing a lower back stretch or even experiencing some heartburn.) Then raise the opposite arm and leg out into a long stretch. Aim to keep your back and hips level, and your shoulders relaxed. Take it slow and add reps as you build strength. For an added challenge, add hand weights.
3. Bridging
This is another movement that targets many muscle groups: back, core, glutes, hips, legs and pelvic floor. There is so much evidence for the importance of supporting a healthy pelvic floor in pregnancy and beyond, so I do this one pre and postnatally. The emphasis of this movement is on the glutes, so as you raise and lower your belly, squeeze the glutes.
Once you master the simple up and down motion, you can do many variations to build more strength. You can stretch one foot out at a time when you raise your belly. Or you can lift one knee at a time as you raise your belly. You can also hold hand weights and do arm raises as you lift your belly.
Each of these movements can be done while you watch TV or before bed in the evenings. Even doing just a few at a time can gradually build strength. Before you begin any exercise routine, consult with your care provider about your plans.
What are your favorite prenatal exercises?