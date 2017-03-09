4 Cultures, 4 Languages: How I’m Raising an International Baby

Raising a child is not an easy task, but that task becomes more challenging when you’re raising him with a mix of four different cultures and languages. Our writer opens up about the benefits and challenges of raising an international baby.
My baby boy bangs on a Malawian drum while a German nursery song plays in the background. He is dressed in a sweater with hockey written across the front and pants with tiny maple leaves on them. His father comes in and asks him in Greek what he is doing.
As I watch the family scene unfold, I try to imagine what my baby’s future might be like: What languages will he speak? What accent will he have? Where will he live? How will he identify himself?
Our Pano was born with the good fortune to be able to apply for four different passports, although only a spy needs four varying passports. My husband and I were left to decide “what” our baby will be. Not an easy task, with each side of the family pushing for their nationality.
Raising a baby with a mix of four different nationalities can be confusing at times, but the benefits are well worth it. Pano was born in Canada and is growing up in Malawi, a small country in southern Africa. My parents are German, while my husband is Greek.
It will never be easy for Pano to answer the question, “Where are you from?” But he’ll have a wealth of traditions, customs, experiences and languages that will hopefully form him into a well-rounded citizen of the world.
Travel and experiencing different cultures play an important role in my life. When I became a mother I felt obligated to pass that on to my child. I also wanted to emphasize the value of learning languages, something I missed out on growing up.
New studies outline the benefits of babies learning two languages. Something experts once warned against, worried that learning more than one language could confuse children and delay their speech development. Thirty years ago, when I was growing up in a small Canadian town, learning two languages wasn’t encouraged.
My parents spoke German to me until I reached nursery school, where they were persuaded to focus on English because I wasn’t speaking with the other children. My parents still regret switching to English. It would have taken a couple of months, and my English would have been on track and I would have a second language under my belt without much effort.
Now it’s clear that babies are little sponges and smart ones at that. Studies show infants learning two languages can have cognitive advantages over monolingual babies. Growing up bilingual can improve a child’s memory, problem solving and math skills, and planning and earning capabilities. These advantages show up before a baby turns one year old.
According to a study by the Institute for Learning and Brain Sciences (I-LABS) at the University of Washington, bilingualism-related differences in brain activity are evident as early as 11 months, when babies are about to say their first words. The study also gives evidence bilingual babies remain more open to learning new language sounds and have an easier time learning another language later in life.
Pano is now 10 months old, and we are trying introduce him to all four languages — English, German, Greek, and Chichewa. It isn’t easy.
Language isn’t the only struggle when it comes to raising a multicultural baby. There isn’t much information to better understand the impact on babies raised in multicultural households, even as children growing up in diverse households is becoming a norm.
My husband and I met in Malawi. From the beginning it was evident that our upbringings and cultures were very different. It wasn’t until I was pregnant did we first discuss how we would raise our baby. It soon became a game of give and take.
It was important to my husband that Pano have a Greek name and be baptized Greek Orthodox, while I wanted my baby to be born in Canada and have a Canadian passport. The small things started to matter too — from Greek or German nursery songs to if we should have a Malawian nanny.
Giving up parts of my heritage and my favorite customs hasn’t been easy. Traditions that didn’t seem important before have new meaning now that I am a parent. Everything is more sentimental. I was never a fan of Canadian winters, but the more hot Malawian Christmases we celebrate the more desperate I become for a white Christmas. Even Thanksgiving and my mom’s German recipes have taken on new meaning.
I long for the traditions of my childhood and want to pass them down to my son.
We pick and choose from each culture, often it happens naturally, and some sort of combination is created. I hope that it won’t leave Pano with an identity crisis, being torn between too many beliefs and cultures.
As new parents, one of the greatest gifts we could give our son is to encourage and expose Pano to all four cultures, and maybe even more in the future.
In the end, our baby will grow up with his own unique blend of culture, language, and tradition. He may be drawn to one culture more than the others, and that’s all right.