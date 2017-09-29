4 Easy Breakfast-Prep Recipes for a Healthy Family

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day (at least that’s what our mothers taught us), but it can also be a pain to prepare, especially if you’re a busy parent with a million things to do in the morning. So why not prep breakfast in advance?
Check out these 4 easy, nutritious breakfast-prep recipes:
1. Cauliflower Egg Muffins
Ingredients
- 1 Cup of pureed cauliflower (put bite-sized pieces of cauliflower in a food processor or blender and puree until it looks like rice… if it turns to mush, like mine did, that’s okay!
- 1 cup of ham, cut into bite-sized pieces. (You can skip this, or you can also use bacon, but make sure you bake/fry it first)
- 6 raw eggs
- 2 cups of bite-sized kale pieces, lightly packed
- Salt
- Pepper
Instructions
-
Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.
-
Spray a muffin tin with cooking spray, or put a bit of olive oil on a paper towel and rub it into the muffin tin. Set aside.
-
In a large bowl, whisk eggs. Add in cauliflower rice, ham, kale, salt and pepper. Mix. You can get your kiddo to mix with their clean hands. Fun, fun!
-
Divide the mixture between muffin tins (mine made six)
-
Bake for about 20 minutes, or until the eggs are set.
-
Cool, and enjoy!
- Store leftovers in a ziplock bag or container. If I know my family won’t be eating all of them within the next 4 days, I store them in the freezer.
* There’s lots of room for experimentation in this recipe. You can use spinach, peppers, onions, cheese, whatever your heart desires. You can ask your kids what they like, and everyone in the family can custom-make their own muffins.
2. Oat Cups With Banana and Nutella
Ingredients (Makes 4-6 breakfast cups)
- 1 cup of rolled oats
- two ripe bananas
- 1 tablespoon of (local) honey
- 2 tablespoons of chia seeds
- 1 tablespoon of natural peanut butter
- 1 tablespoon of Nutella
- cinnamon (to sprinkle on top)
- vanilla yogurt (you can change this up)
- your choice of toppings (berries are my favorite)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Spray cast iron muffin pan with cooking spray.
- Smash bananas with fork. (You might want to save this responsibility for your kiddo.)
- Mix banana with oats, honey, chia seeds, and peanut butter. (You can get your child to do this with his/her clean hands). Mix until smooth.
- Press mixture into the base and up the sides of the muffin cups.
- Pop muffin pan in the oven for 10 minutes (or until fragrant and oats start turning golden brown-ish).
- Let oat cups cool for 15 minutes before removing from muffin cups.
- Fill each cup with half a teaspoon of Nutella, yogurt, and berries.
- Sprinkle some cinnamon, and serve!
* The beauty with oat cups is that you can control the amount of sugar and calories. The recipe calls for honey and Nutella, but you can skip both if you want. Personally, Nutella is my favorite food of life, so I try to sneak it into every breakfast meal. Feel free to play around with the recipe. You can even swap the mashed banana for apple sauce!
3. Overnight Berry Oats
Ingredients (for one jar/serving):
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds
- 1 tablespoon of dry acai berries
- 1 tablespoon raisins
- 4 T quick oats
- 1/3 cup almond milk
- 2 tablespoons Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon sweetened coconut shredding
- 2 tablespoons crushed walnuts
- Handful of frozen berries
Directions:
- Throw in the dry ingredients first. Start with the chia seeds. Then the acai berries, raisins, coconut, and walnuts.
- Add quick oats.
- Add the almond milk, and mix.
- Add the Greek yogurt, and mix.
- Add the frozen berries, and mix.
- Place in fridge, and leave overnight.
- Enjoy in the morning!
* The beauty of overnight oats is that you can mix and match. Your kids can make their own bowls, customizing with their favorite fruits, nuts, and yogurt. They can even sneak in a couple chocolate chips, or a teaspoon of Nutella. The options are endless.
4. Breakfast Popsicles
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup of granola
- 1 cup of natural Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup of whole milk (you can use skim)
- 3 tsp of honey
- 1 cup of mixed fresh berries (I like blueberries and raspberries
Directions:
1. Mix the yogurt, milk and 2 tsp of the honey.
2. Pour the mixture into popsicle molds, leaving an inch of room for the berries and granola.
3. Place the berries in your molds, pushing them down with a toothpick. Place some at the edge of the molds so you can see the fruit when the popsicles freeze.
4. Mix the granola with 1 tsp of honey so that it’s sticky and easy to work with.
5. Top the yogurt popsicles with the granola mixture.
6. Freeze popsicles (approximately 5 hours or overnight).
Enjoy!