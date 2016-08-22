The 4 Must-Have Multitasking Baby Products of All Time

There’s no denying it–the best baby product is a multipurpose one.

Sure, there’s room for the specialist in the baby gear world but by the time you’ve reached baby #3, 4 or 5– there’s a good chance only the most useful, and hardest working, baby gear is coming through the door.

Here are four baby items that even the parenting “pros” are reaching for again and again:

1. Cloth Flats. They can be intimidating and a bit confusing. Even for parents who are committed to cloth diapering, these old fashioned fabric squares often seem best left for those with a degree in origami.

And while it’s true that mastering the coolest folds will take a bit of work, these humble looking cloths are also ninjas in disguise.

Use them for a diaper or an extra insert, sure, but don’t stop there. From make-shift changing pads, swaddle blankets and poop catchers when your baby is tiny–to catch-all bibs, car pillows and spill cleaners when they’re bigger–flats may just be the most useful baby item on earth.

Check out these organic, unbleached ones by Cloth-eez from Green Mountain Diapers.

2. Cloth Wipes. If you already cloth diaper, it’s likely you have a few (hundred) of these laying around. These little fabric squares are awesome for reducing waste during the diapering years because you can use them again and again.

In addition to saving you a load of cash and keeping harsh chemicals off your baby’s skin (you choose what to wet them with), these butt-wipers are so much more than that.

Use them for cleaning up messy faces and hands, keeping drool at bay, wiping runny noses and even for an alternative to toilet paper during potty learning.

Best of all, it’s super easy, and practically free, to make them at home–even for the novice sewist. Simply upcycle a pair or two of old flannel pajama pants (or a sheet or anything flannel) by cutting them into squares and zigzag stitching around the edges to prevent fraying.

3. A Wrap Carrier. Most moms love the comfort and closeness of a wrap carrier, especially for those early days of baby wearing. But in addition to being perfect for newborns, wrap like this organic cotton one from Moby, are super useful when not being worn as a carrier.

Silky soft and breathable, cotton wrap carriers easily convert into a blanket, sunshade or changing area for baby as needed. Plus, since they’re pretty huge when unwrapped, they can even fill in as a shawl or blanket for mom and dad if things get chilly.

4. An Awesome Stroller. All strollers are not created equal and some are barely up to the task of–well–strolling. But, if you’re lucky enough to end up with a really good one then know that you’ve got a serious multi-tasker on your hands. Here’s why they’re not just for walks:

A stroller can serve as safe place to put your baby or toddler in nearly any setting, from a crowded festival, to the edge of a river, to your own kitchen.

They act as fill-ins for nearly every other piece of gear. Need a highchair in a pinch? Stroller. How about a safe place for the baby to nap? Stroller. A clean place to change a diaper. Stroller! Yep–they just about do it all.

They can hold a ton of stuff so you don’t have to. Snacks, drinks, diaper bag, purse, electronics, jackets, blankets–the list goes on and on. Whether it’s a shopping trip or an adventure in a national park, strollers have got your back.

What’s your go-to piece of baby gear?