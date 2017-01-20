These 4 Tips Will Get Your Kids to Clean Their Rooms

I love my small house, but dealing with the clutter can be a challenge.
I have three children — ages 5, 9, and 10. Last Fall, I entered their bedrooms and became overwhelmed with the clutter. Their desk drawers were crammed with drawings, clothes were thrown on the floors, and toys peeked out from under their beds. I wanted to purge their bedrooms, but I also wanted to respect their space and belongings.
Standing in the middle of each of their rooms, it occurred to me: Without guidance, they perhaps were inadvertently picking up lessons I didn’t want to pass along to them — lessons of disorganization, lack of respect for their own belongings, and dare I say, hoarding!
I spent the afternoon removing the overload of crafts from their drawers, walls, and doors. I placed them in boxes in another room and wondered what their response would be, afraid they would feel I had invaded their space. I was surprised by their reactions — they were relieved! They each said to me, in their own way, that they had felt overwhelmed by the clutter in their rooms and they welcomed my guidance in getting organized.
For the next several weeks, I took time each day to help them declutter and reorganize their bedrooms. Then I created a plan to help keep their bedrooms orderly long-term.
Here are my 4 tips to get your kids to clean their rooms, and keep them clean:
1) Purge
Go through each drawer, desk, shelf, closet, and dresser top. Check for stuffed toys, knickknacks, clothes, drawings, crafts, and other items. Tell your children that they cannot keep everything due to a lack of space.
Explain that with so many items to store, some are hidden from view and often accidentally crumpled. Assure your children that they can keep what they absolutely love, but that the other toys, clothes, and items could be given to disadvantaged children. Take the drawings and crafts they want to keep and store them in keepsake boxes.
2) Organize
Organize things so they are easy to access. Since my kids are creative, I put up two cork boards on the walls of their rooms on which they can display their creations for any length of time. I also give them magnetic clips on the fridge for their artwork. I put some of their artwork in keepsake boxes when they feel it no longer has a place on their cork boards.
For knickknacks, you can create a wall of shallow shelves of varying heights for each of the kids to display their keepsakes and the small toys they hold dear to them. You can have a toy box in each room for stuffed animals, with each child getting to choose their dearest stuffed animals to be in their beds. Place family activities, like board games and outdoor toys, in a general storage closet.
I divide clothes: There are “good clothes” and “play clothes.” The good clothes, reserved for school and outings, are kept in their closets. The play clothes — former good clothes that have since acquired a stain — are kept in their dressers and worn around home. Each child is expected to fold and put away their own clean clothes, so if one of my daughters feels it’s easier to pick up her clothes by throwing them in the laundry basket than hanging them up, she still has to deal with it. It’s a natural consequence.
3) Pick Up Right Away
Once their rooms are purged and reorganized, it is important to maintain them. One of the key strategies to maintain a clean room is to have one activity out at a time, whether this be a collection of toys for a pretend game or crayons to draw a picture. Once a child is ready to transition to another activity, the first activity should be put away — every time, no exceptions. Bigger projects that simply can’t be finished before meal time can be kept on a child’s desk to be finished later. The child would need to finish that project before starting another one or doing another activity. This not only keeps the mess at a minimum, but also teaches my kids to prioritize activities and finish what they start. These are valuable life skills!
4) Gifts
The last challenge, one I’m still fine-tuning, is how to handle gifts. I’ve found that if my children receive ten gifts on their birthdays, there are only a couple they hold dear. They will play with all of them for a time, but long-term, only a couple will make the cut. So don’t give your children a lot of material gifts.
I still give my kids some material items, like a toy and a book, but I have replaced other gifts with things like tickets to one-on-one family activities, jewelry-making classes, hikes, movies, museums, etc. As a family, we’ve gone bowling, fishing, eating out at restaurants, and kite-flying. My kids love the change.
By following these four tips, my house is not only decluttered, but I also have more time to spend with my family.