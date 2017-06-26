4 Tips to Make the Most of Your Child’s Vacation

Summer’s here, and school’s out. What’s your kid going to do for the next few months? These 4 tips will help you plan for a summer vacation that’s meaningful and fun.
If I had a dime every time someone asked one of my kids if they’re spending their summer at the pool, I’d be a rich woman. Many school-aged children around here do seem to spend their summers at the swimming pool, or riding around town on their bikes with their buddies. On the surface, it sounds like a fun summer — full for friends and freedom. But I wonder, as I watch the boy next door bike into town each morning only to return home in the evening, if kids who spend their summers roaming the neighborhoods have this same perspective?
I wonder this as my 11-year-old daughter voluntarily hangs the laundry on the clothesline during her breaks of working on 4-H projects for the county fair. She’s working on an essay on Rosa Parks right now and finishing her photo display of creative shadows.
I wonder this as my 9-year-old daughter spends hours taming her goats, rabbits, and chickens to show at the fair. She’s much less inclined to volunteer for housework, but she keeps the vegetable garden weed-free and sings while she does it.
Even my 5-year-old son seems to enjoy getting in on the chores between playtime. He’s always excited to clean the bathroom.
I can’t know what the neighbor boy is thinking of his summer days spent on the bike riding up and down the streets of our small town with a population of 400. But I can’t imagine what summer would be like without my children at home with me, every day, joining in the life of our small farm.
Here are four considerations for how your family spends this summer:
1. A Time For Connection
Summers, especially, give an opportunity for stay-at-home mothers to rekindle their connection with their children.
My kids attend public school from mid-August through mid-May, Monday through Friday, getting on the school bus at 7:45 am and being dropped off at 4 pm. They come home craving a snack, unstructured play time, and connection with me. But, even on the best-planned evenings, there’s only so much time to spare around homework, chores, supper, and bedtime routines. We get our connection points in there, but it’s summer when we can really deepen our relationships with one another.
During the summer, we maximize our time together. We choose activities that promote family involvement. We eat together. We do housework and farm chores together. And we take breaks to play and relax together. We severely limit TV and screen time, and we give limitless opportunities to be outside. Almost anything done inside the house can be done somewhere outside, whether on the porch or on the lawn. And almost anything can be done together.
Of course, it’s important that connection time be positive.
2. A Time For Shared Responsibility
Life is not all fun and games, and neither is summer. Responsibility is an important life skill all children need to learn. That way, they’ll be responsible enough to care for their health and pay their bills, among other things.
Family life brings with it more than enough opportunities to develop responsibility. You don’t have to live on a farm to learn how to take responsibility for caring for a pet, and you don’t even have to get traditional cat or dog or gerbil for your child’s pet. Go on a bug hunt and bring back a grasshopper in a jar with air holes punched in the lid. There, you have a temporary pet that your child needs to remember to feed with fresh weeds every day.
Caring for animals teaches a unique type of responsibility, I think. But there’s plenty of opportunities beyond pets. Your child helped to make the pile of dirty laundry, so involve him in washing, drying, and folding it. Get your kid up there to help with cleaning the dishes or sweeping the floor or dusting the shelves. If you get them in the habit of helping with chores, and everyone is working, and you give plenty of moments of gratitude during and after, working can be as fulfilling for children as any other activity. Plus, that work ethic will come in handy as they grow into young adults.
If you’re trying to get into the routine of involving your child in more chores, try making the work into a game. A favorite of mine is the laundry-folding games. We’ll do timed events of folding and putting items away, and a sock dodge ball. Turning the music up during otherwise boring work can make it a lot more fun, too.
3. A Time For Explosive Creativity
Kids thrive on structure, but the whole day should not be so structured that there’s no time for the kids to call their own. Offer a general structure, with built-in time for free play and then offer a variety of activities for them to choose from.
For example, our typical day goes like this:
- Morning routine and breakfast
- Farm chores
- Free time
- Practice for upcoming theater and public speaking performances
- Lunch
- Housework
- Free time
- Farm chores
- Snack
- Free time
- Supper
- Bedtime routine
As my children grow older, they still have hours upon hours that they’re running and playing outside, but there are now chunks of time that they want to do quieter activities, often drawing or photography or another creative venture. If you have a good balance between work and play, the potential creativity abounds. And creativity can go a long way to not only keep your child’s brain actively learning over the summer, but also to boost confidence in her budding talent.
4. A Time For Building Life Skills
I do suggest getting your child involved in at least one organized activity over the summer, be it softball or the library reading program or church camp or something else. My family chooses to do a lot in 4-H, a youth leadership program that offers a wide variety of interest areas for a child to develop skills related to life success.
The point is not so much your choice of activity to get them involved in, nor is it the potential to develop into a star athlete or fair champion. It’s rather what your child is learning, that supplements or complements what you’re trying to teach them at home. Most of these programs are a great way to teach our youth that what we preach to them, as parents, is the same expectations desired outside the home. It’s also a way to create a village of people to help raise our children into the young adults we hope for them to become.