5 Daylight Saving Time Hacks For Families

Daylight Saving Time either gives or takes an hour of your sleep. Either way, it can make you lose your mind as a parent. Here are some hacks that will hopefully ensure sweet dreams for everyone in the family.
Before you had kids, you used to think that having an extra hour in the Fall was awesome, and extra daylight in the Spring rocked! After you had kids, you realized how much Daylight Saving Time screwed up your kid’s sleep cycle, and now you might want to punch Day Light Saving in the throat!
Here are some hacks to make sure that the time change (we ‘spring forward’ an hour this weekend) takes it easy on you and your kids.
Related: Study: Lack of Sleep Linked to Gestational Diabetes
1. Plan Ahead.
Experts say changing the clocks makes our kids feel like they’re jet-lagged. They may feel a bit off, and it may take them a few days to ease back. You can help make the transition easier by putting your child to bed slightly earlier a few days before the transition (or later if you’re falling back). If you gradually adjust bedtime, it won’t be such a shock to your kiddo’s brain when all of a sudden she is in bed and expected to sleep a whole hour earlier than she’s used to.
2. Regulate Light.
No, you can’t control the sun shining at bedtime, but you can help regulate your child’s natural production of melatonin, which is what regulates his internal clock. The National Sleep Foundation advocates turning off all electronics at least 30 minutes to an hour before bedtime, as they can reduce sleep time and quality, as well as trick your brain into believing it’s still supposed to be awake.
Use room darkening curtains to create a ‘nighttime’ ambience, and ensure that in the morning, your child gets as much light (natural, if possible) as she can. Sunlight is good for Vitamin D production as well! Keep lights bright during the day, and soften early in the evening for those cortisol levels to start heading south!
3. Try To Maintain Schedule.
It may be tempting to hang outside just a bit longer in the Spring evenings since they’re so nice and everyone is playing. That said, maintaining your child’s bedtime routine will help them get back on track with the time change. Stick to bedtime as best you can — sleep is so important for development and brain recovery, and the more shuteye they get, the less groggy they’ll be in the morning!
Related: Our Kids’ Hectic Schedules: Enough Is Enough
4. If You Don’t Have a Calming Routine, Make One.
Maybe your bedtime routine features lots of hair-pulling and begging your child to go to sleep. In order for us to really get deep, meaningful sleep, our cortisol levels need to be lower in the evenings. Cortisol is the ‘stress’ hormone.
When your child develops a bedtime routine, she will feel relaxed and fall asleep faster and have more restorative sleep. Make a habit of a nice, warm epsom salt bath with some soothing music playing and a nice book to read snuggled up together. Not only will it help your child, it’ll make bedtime a less frazzled experience for you.
5. Take Care Of YOU.
Losing an hour takes its toll on everyone — you included. It’s tough to be understanding of your child’s difficulty adjusting when you yourself are even more sleep-deprived. Take care of yourself too. Try your best to get your rest so that you aren’t cranky and sluggish. Remember that it’s typically only a few days of adjustment for everyone before you’re all back to normal — until the fall, that is!