5 Early Readers for Your Kindergartener

Not all early readers are created equal. You want books that encourage your child’s imagination and develop their reading skills. Try these five early readers!
Teaching your kids to read is exciting, but it can be frustrating as well. I had the hardest time finding early readers fit for my young readers. The ones I initially purchased were far too advanced, even when deemed level 1 readers. I searched used book sales, Amazon and found recommendations from other homeschooling mothers. After a long search, I found these:
1. BOB Books
BOB books are popular early readers because the first step contains words with only four letter sounds. While the stories tend to be a bit strange due to the limitation of words, we used them to help encourage our children’s confidence in their reading abilities.
2. Sight Word Readers
If you use the sight word method of teaching, these readers are the perfect choice to go with. They have all of the common sight words you would teach your child. You’ll find a pre-assessment with words that your child should know to read the books.
3. Blue Manor Phonics
One of my recent discoveries is the perfect step up from BOB books. When you think your child is ready for a bit more excitement and challenge, the Blue Manor Phonic books are perfect. Their first level starts with stories called “A Pet Pup” and “Dog Tags.” The second level has stories such as “Frog’s Trip” and “Frog’s Snack.” It is best to start the second level once your child can understand blends.
4. First Little Readers Parent Pack
Now, these say first readers, but I wouldn’t consider them that at all. They are best for kids who have some reading under their belt and are starting to learn how to blend sounds together. What I like is that each set comes with 25 little readers. For the price, you get a great value! They also have two more levels above this, perfect for your kid as he learns more sounds.
5. Step into Reading
Some of their readers are appropriate for early and emerging readers without too much struggle and hard words. You do have to search through their options, and I rarely found them in stores. Amazon has the best selection. Some of our favorites include Cat Traps, Big Egg, and Hot Dog. You can tell by the names they are fairly easy to read.
If you start with the BOB books, you won’t feel frustrated when you open an early reader only to realize your child couldn’t sound out half of the words.
Do you have a favorite set of early readers?