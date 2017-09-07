5 Easy Crafts Grandparents Always Love

Grandparents love handmade and heartfelt crafts from their grandkids. Remind them of your love with one of these easy craft ideas.
Kids love to make crafts, and grandparents love to receive their precious works of art. It is a win-win for parents! At the same time, you don’t want to make anything too complicated. If you are like me, nothing drives you crazier than the mess created by art supplies.
Since Grandparents’ Day is September 10th this year, here are some easy craft ideas that all grandparents will love.
1. Baking Supplies
Does grandma love to cook? If so, here are two fun ideas! Take a pair of plain oven mitts. Give your kids paint choices and let them decorate the oven mitts. Next, purchase a plain white or cream cookie jar. You want to allow your child to decorate the outside of the jar. You could later add a fun saying with a marker such as “What happens at Grandma’s house, stays at Grandma’s house.”
2. Small Candle Holders:
If grandparents love candles, you can decorate candle holders with tissue paper. All you need is a small votive candle holder, glue, and colored tissue paper. Cut the tissue paper into strips and let your child apply as they desire. It is so easy and looks adorable! Make sure to include some small votive candles as well.
3. Flower Pots
Perhaps these grandparents love plants and spending time in the garden. A flower pot is a perfect idea for your children to decorate. Your kids can paint colorful flowers, add their handprints and names. It will look great on their patio or porch!
4. Family Tree
For kids that are a little older, painting a family tree is a project for the afternoon. The first step is for your child to paint an actual tree. It is best to count the family members to determine the branches you will need. At the top, put the name of the grandparents or great-grandparents. Each branch should be a child, and smaller branches represent grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It does require some detailed work, so stick with this choice for older kids!
5. Painted Picture Frame
If you love the idea of a family tree, but want to make it for younger kids, try a painted picture frame. Use a single frame if you just happen to have a picture with everyone, or you can also pick up a collage frame for multiple pictures. Make sure you decorate with paint, glitters and stickers to personalize it.
Do you have any fun and easy crafts that your kids love to make for grandparents?