5 Fall Family Activities Your Kids Will Love

Fall is the perfect time for families to come together and enjoy togetherness. Fall family activities create memories and offer opportunities to create traditions.
Autumn happens to be my favorite time of year. The weather starts to cool, and the leaves start to change colors. Our backyard switches from sprinklers to rakes. Pumpkins dot the stores, and the kids start to anticipate Halloween. Fall brings about an array of traditions and family activities that we love each year. Here are a few of our favorites:
1. Go Apple Picking
One of our favorite activities is to go apple picking! Freshly picked apples lead to delicious pies and applesauce. Your kids will love selecting their apples from the trees, and there is nothing like a fresh, crisp apple. Don’t forget apple crisp with vanilla ice cream!
2. Visit a Corn Maze
As a child, I never visited a corn maze. I didn’t know what I was missing out on. There is no need to find a haunted one; it is fun just getting lost together! Corn mazes can also bring out some healthy competition in the family. First one out gets a treat!
3. Find a Pumpkin Patch
Fall isn’t complete without a pumpkin patch. Those pumpkins are necessary for carving later in the month. Then, we roast up the pumpkin seeds for a delicious snack.
4. Play in the Leaves
If you are lucky to have a tree or two in the backyard, your kids get to enjoy endless supplies of leaves. There is nothing more comical than raking leaves and then jumping in the piles. Make sure to take time to create some leave projects such as painting and leaf rubbings.
5. Go on a Hayride
Sometimes, you can sneak one or two of these together. We take a hayride on the way to the pumpkin patch. There is something so sweet about a hayride, and kids enjoy the experience. Hay digging into your backside leads to giggles and fun stories!
There is no end to the Fall family activities you can do with your kids. Making memories is the best part of parenting. Pick a few to do each year and start a few Fall family traditions.