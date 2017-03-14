5 Fun Children’s Learning Activities for St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is such a fun holiday, even if you’re not Irish. Here are five St. Patrick’s Day learning activities for your children that you won’t need the luck o’ the Irish to make.
1. Leprechaun Trap
Leprechauns are tricky creatures, but they have one undeniable weakness: Gold. If you want to trap one, all you need is gold for bait and a way to keep the little buggers from escaping. This is a great way to teach your child the beginnings of engineering through the use of simple machines, like levers, pulleys, and inclines.
A couple ideas include a pulley system that drops a net on the unsuspecting leprechaun, and a slide that slips the bugger right into a trap-door box. Use common household items for this, like Styrofoam cups and shoe boxes.
I find its easier to help my children draw out a couple ideas, and then let them choose one to make a prototype of. Once we find one that goes together and works like my child was hoping, it’s time to paint the whole contraption green and bait it with bling. Leprechauns will find it irresistible!
2. Gratitude Gold
The Irish are known for their luck, and it does seem pretty lucky to find a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. I certainly never found one of those! But we all have blessings to be thankful for. This craft works on our child’s fine motor skills and builds mindfulness and gratitude. You’ll need:
- 1 small bowl
- Yellow card stock
- A round cookie cutter or plastic cup
- Pencil
- Scissors
Use the cookie cutter or top of the plastic cup as a pattern to trace around. The end result will be a circle. Trace as many circles as you’d like. Either or your child can cut out the circles. On each circle, write a blessing in your life or something that you’re thankful for that another family member has done for you or any other words of gratitude. Put all the “gold coins” in the bowl. This can be a whole family activity, or it makes a great gift item for a single family member.
3. Rainbow Science
It’s so neat to see vegetables in colors that they aren’t typically, like purple potatoes and yellow carrots. Here’s a kitchen science experiment that uses the colors of the rainbow to turn celery into something other than green. You’ll need:
- 7 clear, sturdy cups
- 7 stalks of leafy celery
- Red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet food coloring
- Water
Fill each of the cups at least halfway with water. Add a few drops of red food coloring to the first cup until you get the desired hue of red. Do the same with the other cups, using a different color for each cup. You can teach about the colors of the rainbow by keeping the cup colors in the same order: Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, Violet.
Indigo is a cross between blue and violet, so you may have to experiment using drops of both blue and purple to make the indigo hue. Then, place one stalk of celery in each of the cups. Watch the celery stalks over the next three days to see color change.
And because you used food coloring, you can eat them, too!
4. Spring Graphing
I admit that I sometimes struggle with finding ways to make math fun, but not all math has to be multiplication tables and algebra. Graphing is a valuable math skill that combines discovery with comparison. A couple ideas for St. Patrick’s Day includes making a chart of all the signs of spring in your yard, or how many people in your family believe in leprechauns. Once your child has his answers, he can make a graph comparing his “statistics.”
To add to it, try having him make a hypothesis of what he expects to discover through his graphing, and then determine at the end of the graphing whether his hypothesis came true or not. This is an easy introduction into how scientific experiments are conducted.
5. Shamrock Craft
Some activities should be just for fun. Even still, simple crafts can abound in teaching about creativity, fine motor skills, and patience. Here are a few shamrock crafts that are as easy as they are fun:
- Decorated Shamrock: Whether the shamrock is drawn on a page of green construction paper or cut out of card stock, you’ll child will have a blast decorating it with green paint, glitter, pom-poms, fuzzy sticks, pasta, dried pea seeds, scraps of fabric, buttons, and anything else she can get her hands on. A great way to boost her creativity is to place a lot of different options at the table with her shamrock and let her have at it. You may be very surprised at what mind-blowing creation she makes.
- Stained Glass Shamrock: Have your child color a coffee filter with marker. The more colorful, the better. Then, using a spray bottle of water, mist the colored coffee filter til damp. The colors should start to run together and fade. Set the wet coffee filter somewhere flat to dry. I use a cookie pain cooling rack. Cut a shamrock out of green construction paper large enough to cut a window out of it. Cut another identical shamrock out. Once the coffee filter is dry, glue the coffee filter between the shamrocks so it becomes the window in the shamrocks. Cut the excess coffee filter that goes beyond the border of the shamrocks.
- Shamrock Stamping: Make a shamrock by dipping something into paint and stamping it onto a page of paper in a collection of 3 “leaves.” I’ve done this using my child’s hand prints — 3 hand prints positioned together as the leaves with a painted line as the stem. I’ve also seen this done with cardboard heart traces, cookie cutters, or even with the top of bell peppers.
The main thing with any of these activities is to have fun with your child, let your child’s problem-solving and budding autonomy flourish, and rediscover your own curiosity and creativity.