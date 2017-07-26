5 Fun Family Activities to Celebrate the Blueberry

July is National Blueberry Month, and you bet that little dynamo deserves a celebration! Here are some great ways to celebrate the blueberry with your kiddos.
Blueberries are a superfood. Did you know that one cup of blueberries gives you a quarter of your daily Vitamin C allowance? Yep, they’re immune builders, and full of fiber. Blueberries can also help reduce the risk of heart disease. They are one of the highest-ranking cancer-fighting antioxidants. Most importantly, they taste amazing when you pop ’em in your mouth!
Here are some of our favorite ways to celebrate the marvelous blueberry.
1. Fingerprint Blueberry Pies
This adorable craft from I Teach Preschool is based off one of my favorite classic books — Blueberries for Sal. After reading with your little, you can preserve those precious fingers and thumbprints forever in the cutest little blueberry craft! Years from now, you’ll marvel at how teeny they were!
2. Easy Blueberry Parfait For Kids
WholefoodBellies has a great recipe for a Blueberry Yogurt parfait that kids will love creating themselves. It’s a great way to talk about healthy food choices, why blueberries are so good for us, and what they do for our bodies, while letting your little one experience some independent decision making and creativity. And the bonus? They make yummy snacks!
3. Sensory Painting With Blueberries (or jam)
Samantha at Stir The Wonder has another activity that was similar to fingerprint pies, but instead uses blueberries (watered down) or jam to create the ‘pie,’ and strips of paper end up being the lattice crust on top. It’s a great activity for sensory development, and especially for those with sensory aversion in that it’s a fun way to desensitize. No glue necessary — the blueberries do all the tough, sticky work!
4. Frozen Yogurt Blueberry Bites
Jillee at One Good Thing admits she has a frozen yogurt and blueberry problem, but honestly, can you blame her? We agree that the two are delicious, and when you and your kiddos can create healthy summer snacks together? Score! This is a super easy way for your kids to ‘cook’ and have healthy ‘treats’ they’ve made with you.
5. Tie-Dye With Blueberries
Consumer Crafts has a great tie-dye recipe for an apron, and we love that it uses blueberry and turmeric for dye. My son loves tie-dying and I love using natural dyes to do so. It takes a little bit longer for dye to set than traditional dyes, but I’m not the least little bit worried about any chemicals or him playing in the dyes. Aprons, shirts, library sacks…the options to dye are endless!