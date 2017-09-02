5 Fun Traditions To Ring The New School Year In!

It’s hard to believe, but summer fun is winding down and school routines are kicking into high gear! Want to make back-to-school the best ever? Start some traditions that will have both you and your children ready to take on the new year!
I’m one of those moms. I’m sort of weepy when he’s gone. Now, don’t get me wrong…I love taking a peaceful shower and having a warm cup of coffee as much as the next mom! But, for me, back-to-school brings a bit of bittersweet melancholy because I just want to…well, keep him little for as long as I can!
But since that’s not an option, I also like to celebrate the milestones! Each new school year brings new beginnings and opportunities, and there are lots of fun ways to ring the new school year in with both fun and style! Here are some of my favorites!
1. School Year’s Eve.
What better way to kick off a new school year than celebrate School Year’s Eve. Make the night before school starts full of fun and festive celebrations with special dinner, noise-makers and yummy desserts. You can easily hit the dollar store up to get some ‘fancy’ decorations and even some fancy schmancy glasses to enjoy apple juice and toasts, and your kids will love the hoopla given for their very special event to come in the morning!
2. School Year’s Resolutions.
It’s a new year, right? Why not have new resolutions? Have your children share a couple of things they want to get out of the school year, and talk about their expectations. You can do this in journal format, but I love taking a short video of my son’s narrative about what he is looking for from the upcoming year. The best? Watching at the end of the school year and seeing what came true. But, be sure you have your tissues, because you’ll not believe the growth that happens throughout the year!
3. School Bus Tailgate.
So, you may not want to participate in a traditional before-the-game tailgate, but let me tell you how much fun it is to meet your little at the bus stop at the end of the day with an impromptu party! Have some balloons and special treats and spread the glitter and fun as they hop off the bus from the first day of school. Be sure there’s enough for the bus stop to share, and build camaraderie in your neighborhood at the same time. Some of the most fun school gatherings are those at the bus stop, so make the first day’s a real party!
4. ‘First Day’ Pictures.
Clearly, this is not a new tradition, but it’s still one that sometimes gets overlooked in the hustle and bustle of the first morning. So, here’s a little secret to making the first-day pictures the best you’ve taken–take them the day before! Yep, take a few minutes the day before while you’re setting out book bags and school supplies and grab some pictures when you’re not rushed or worried about breakfast being all over their new school shirt! In 10 years, you’ll never even care about the 12 hours of time difference in the picture, and you’ll have a relaxed, fun look at what your little looked like the year she went to ___ grade!
5. Schedule a breakfast/lunch date for yourself!
All the traditions don’t have to revolve around your little one! Do something for yourself too! Been putting that pedicure off because you didn’t have a sitter? Go get it! Want to catch up with some mama friends that have been in-and-out through the summer? Meet up at your local coffee place and enjoy some time relaxing and chatting. If you’re like me, you may have some first-day jitters too, and there’s nothing like sharing with your fellow mamas to help take that away! Whatever you decide to do with that time after drop-off, make it about yourself. You’ll be better for it!