5 Halloween Crafts That Are Good for the Earth

Halloween is almost here, and there are lots of fun crafts to be made that use recycled materials!Halloween is almost here, and there are lots of fun crafts to be made that use recycled materials! No need to buy all those things lining the aisles; here’s Halloween fun for the whole family, and for Mama Nature.

Halloween is so much fun in our house, but a big part of it is the craft-making! Stores have lots of craft kits, but we really enjoy recycling and repurposing things to have loads of fun while we consume less! Here are some of our favorites:Milk Jug ghosts recycle jugs as fun lights for the front porch!

1. Milk Jug Ghosts

These are the types of crafts a not-so-crafty mama like me loves. They’re fun and easy, and look adorable. My son thinks I’m super crafty, and I’ve basically done little work for lots of output! Win!

This solar powered lantern is an easy and fun way to recycle for Halloween.2. Solar Jack O’ Lantern

This is a bit more involved, but with big pay off for not too much effort. It’s an adorable craft that can be pulled out year after year, and your child will love the lessons in solar power she can gain while doing it!

This witch's broom uses recycled soda cans for Halloween fun!3. Do It Yourself Soda Bottle Witch Broom. 

I love Instructables.com and their fun projects that are submitted by different bloggers! This fun and easy project recycles soda bottles (you may have to dig for some; we don’t have many here, but it’s easy to get from neighbors who recycle). This witch’s broom is adorable and easy, and will be super cute on a porch near you!

Tin Frankencans use recycled cans for Halloween Fun!

4. Tin Can Frankenstein

My son thinks these are the bee’s knees! He loves Frankenstein and making different faces, and I love the thought and care he puts into making them unique! Using a simple can and some felt, you can have a Frankenstein of whatever mood you like!

These bats use recycled toilet paper rolls for adorable Halloween Fun!

5. Toilet Paper Halloween Bats

These are the best crafts because even littles can get in on the crafting fun and feel accomplished. We all tend to have tons of toilet paper rolls (or is it just me?) and this is the most adorable way to put them to good use. String them as garland and watch the bats fly where they may!


