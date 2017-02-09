Busy Moms Make These 5 Health Mistakes

2. Skipping breakfast.

If your mornings are anything like mine, eating my own breakfast is the last thing I have time for. Morning routines take up so much time that before I know it, my stomach is grumbling and it’s lunchtime! Experts say this is dangerous because it forces our bodies to dip into our stored glycogen, and in doing so, creates adrenaline. Adrenaline makes us anxious and edgy (hangry, anyone?!) and doesn’t do our bodies any favors. To combat this, try to eat a little something with protein. Cheese, peanut butter crackers, yogurt — they start you with the protein your body needs to have a great day!

3. Not getting enough water.

Nutritional biochemist Dr. Libby Weaver can’t stress the importance of hydration enough — nor can she stress how easy it is to stay hydrated. Our bodies need about half an ounce of water per pound a day. For a woman who weighs 120 pounds, that is about seven cups of water. Make that water yummy if you like! Infuse with fruits and fill a container that holds at least 8 cups of water, so that you can monitor your progress and ensure that you get what you need through the day. Being properly hydrated gives you energy, helps your brain function better, and does amazing things for the skin! Drink up!

4. Finishing the day with wine.

Yes! Drink up, we say… Except, think about putting a hold on the alcohol. I know, I know…that glass of wine while making dinner sure does take the edge of the day off. And, in moderation, can be okay. The problem is that a standard glass of wine should be about 3.5 ounces. (Yes, really.) Typically, a woman will pour about three times that in her nightly glass, and that adds unneeded sugar and calories while at the same time dehydrates and takes away all the effort put into getting enough hydration. Experts recommend trying to only have that “Mom Juice” on a weekend night, and also to consider taking a month off of alcohol completely. Most importantly, watch the portions of your wine glass.

5. Eating processed and fast snacks full of sugar.

We know…we know…it’s so hard to resist that fast bag of chips or candy bar at the register when we just haven’t had time for a proper snack (or meal!). Dr. Weaver says that sugar isn’t necessarily the enemy, but today’s processed snacks are packed with junk sugar and needless calories. Take a few minutes for yourself each week to portion out snacks that are healthy and easily transportable — things like fruit for a natural sugar charge, or nuts and granola for fast and tasty belly-filling. Doing so will help you stay away from the junk that so many packaged products want to fill your body with.

Taking care of yourself is important. Making small changes in your day-to-day can give you some big benefits, and in turn, help you take care of that family you adore!