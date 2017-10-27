5 Last-Minute Halloween Tricks and Treats to Save The Day!

Has Halloween snuck up on you this year? Don’t fret; you’re not alone. We’ve got some fun ways to join the Halloween fun, even if you’re the unprepared Mama who does things last-minute!
I admit it. This year’s Halloween costume (and planning) has sort of thrown me off. With a recent move and a house full of unpacking, I’ve been a bit lackluster in my Halloween spirit.
In fairness, my son just figured out what he wanted to be, and I just ordered his costume. Yes, believe it or not, there are some fun ways to get into the spirit, even at the last minute. Spoiler: They’re fun things to have and do year-round, really!
1. These Color-Your-Own Party Masks from OMy are so much fun! They come in several different themes; I love how the different city themes let your little one travel the world a bit too! Do you have a child who is aversive to costume wearing? These fun masks may be the perfect solution as they’ll let your little enjoy some coloring and some no-pressure costuming for the big night!
2. OMy also collaborated with San-Francisco based, Mapamundi Kids, to come up with some of the coolest nail polish to complement your little ghouls’ outfits! Their Nailmatic polishes are water-based and created just for children. They’ll go on easily but even better, come off even easier with soapy water. We love that they are free of just about anything not good for kiddos and fragrance-free. Your children will love the fun nails on Halloween or any time of the year!
3. We love face paint in our house! We get to use our creativity, and for last-minute Halloween dress-up (or any time you want to use imagination!) face painting is so much fun. One of our favorite kits is this organic and hypoallergenic facepaint from Go Green Paint. It’s certified organic, doesn’t need water to apply, and is made in the U.S.A. The ingredient list is free of any metals that are so often found in face paints for kids (and cause reactions). It’s also available on Amazon (Prime), so it can be here like yesterday!
4. Since we don’t want to leave the wee ones out, we think Smilo’s glow-in-the-dark pacifiers are fabulous fun! They were designed with the help of a pediatric dentist who kept a baby’s developing palate and teeth in mind when creating it. BPA free, the Smilo is unique in that it’s shape will prevent palate cave-in or cross bite, and helps with a growing grin. Mostly, though, we love how much fun the glow-in-the-dark is and littles will love lighting the Halloween night up!
5. And of course, let’s not forget Mama! I’ll make my confession: I love organic candy corn. I am only giving out organic treats this year, and I’ve already killed a bag of organic candy corn. Wear this with your kiddos to make a statement! Again, it’s Prime, so you’ve got plenty of time. Well, sort of…