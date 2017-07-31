5 Lemonade Recipes to Make with the Kids

Grab your kids, and make one of these delicious lemonade recipes. Are you looking for a refreshing way to beat the summer heat?  Grab your kids, and make one of these delicious lemonades.

Use the basic recipe as a guide and adjust it to your liking.  You can add more or less sugar, or experiment with other natural sweeteners.

1. Basic Homemade Lemonade Recipe

Makes approximately 2 Quarts

Ingredients:
  • 2 cups fresh squeezed lemon juice
  • 5 cups cold water
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar

Directions:

Combine strained lemon juice, water and sugar into a large pitcher and stir until sugar is completely dissolved.

2. Strawberry Lemonade

Makes approximately 2 quarts

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup of fresh strawberries (about 8 large) rinsed and hulled.
  • 2 cups fresh squeezed lemon juice
  • 4 cups cold water
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar

Directions:

Add strawberries and 1 cup of water in a blender.  Pulse.

Combine strained lemon juice, water, sugar and blended strawberry mixture into a large pitcher and stir until sugar is completely dissolved.

Serve over ice.

Enjoy!

3. Ginger Peach LemonadeHomemade Lemonade

Makes approximately 2 quarts

Ingredients:

  • 1 pint of canned peaches, drained and diced. (15-16 oz.)
  • 2 cups fresh squeezed lemon juice
  • 4 cups cold water
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 1 T. grated fresh ginger root

Add peaches and 1 cup of water in a blender.  Pulse.

Combine strained lemon juice, water, sugar, blended peach mixture and grated ginger into a large pitcher and stir until sugar is completely dissolved.

Serve over ice.

Enjoy!

4. Raspberry LemonadeHomemade Lemonade

Makes approximately 2 quarts

Ingredients:

  • 6 ounces of fresh raspberries
  • 2 cups fresh squeezed lemon juice
  • 4 cups cold water
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar

Directions:

Add raspberries and 1 cup of water in a blender.  Pulse. *strain raspberry seeds if desired.

Combine strained lemon juice, water, sugar, blended raspberry mixture into a large pitcher and stir until sugar is completely dissolved.

Serve over ice.

Enjoy!

5. Blueberry Lemonade

Makes approximately 2 quarts

Ingredients:

  • 6-8 ounces of fresh blueberries
  • 2 cups fresh squeezed lemon juice
  • 4 cups cold water
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar

Directions:

Add blueberries and 1 cup of water in a blender.  Pulse.

Strain blueberry skins, saving the juice.

Combine strained lemon juice, water, sugar, blended blueberry mixture into a large pitcher and stir until sugar is completely dissolved.

Serve over ice.

Enjoy!

I made all of these recipes at home with my four children as a special summer treat, and the products of our efforts did not last long!

Ideas to reduce sugar consumption:

  • Use the basic recipe (or any of the variations) as a concentrate to add a splash of flavor to plain water.
  • Freeze homemade lemonade into ice cubes and add to water for flavor.

 


