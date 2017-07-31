5 Lemonade Recipes to Make with the Kids

Are you looking for a refreshing way to beat the summer heat? Grab your kids, and make one of these delicious lemonades.
Use the basic recipe as a guide and adjust it to your liking. You can add more or less sugar, or experiment with other natural sweeteners.
1. Basic Homemade Lemonade Recipe
Makes approximately 2 Quarts
- 2 cups fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 5 cups cold water
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
Directions:
Combine strained lemon juice, water and sugar into a large pitcher and stir until sugar is completely dissolved.
2. Strawberry Lemonade
Makes approximately 2 quarts
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of fresh strawberries (about 8 large) rinsed and hulled.
- 2 cups fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 4 cups cold water
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
Directions:
Add strawberries and 1 cup of water in a blender. Pulse.
Combine strained lemon juice, water, sugar and blended strawberry mixture into a large pitcher and stir until sugar is completely dissolved.
Serve over ice.
Enjoy!
3. Ginger Peach Lemonade
Makes approximately 2 quarts
Ingredients:
- 1 pint of canned peaches, drained and diced. (15-16 oz.)
- 2 cups fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 4 cups cold water
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 1 T. grated fresh ginger root
Add peaches and 1 cup of water in a blender. Pulse.
Combine strained lemon juice, water, sugar, blended peach mixture and grated ginger into a large pitcher and stir until sugar is completely dissolved.
Serve over ice.
Enjoy!
4. Raspberry Lemonade
Makes approximately 2 quarts
Ingredients:
- 6 ounces of fresh raspberries
- 2 cups fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 4 cups cold water
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
Directions:
Add raspberries and 1 cup of water in a blender. Pulse. *strain raspberry seeds if desired.
Combine strained lemon juice, water, sugar, blended raspberry mixture into a large pitcher and stir until sugar is completely dissolved.
Serve over ice.
Enjoy!
5. Blueberry Lemonade
Makes approximately 2 quarts
Ingredients:
- 6-8 ounces of fresh blueberries
- 2 cups fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 4 cups cold water
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
Directions:
Add blueberries and 1 cup of water in a blender. Pulse.
Strain blueberry skins, saving the juice.
Combine strained lemon juice, water, sugar, blended blueberry mixture into a large pitcher and stir until sugar is completely dissolved.
Serve over ice.
Enjoy!
I made all of these recipes at home with my four children as a special summer treat, and the products of our efforts did not last long!
Ideas to reduce sugar consumption:
- Use the basic recipe (or any of the variations) as a concentrate to add a splash of flavor to plain water.
- Freeze homemade lemonade into ice cubes and add to water for flavor.