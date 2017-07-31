5 Magical Places In The World To Picnic With Family

Summer picnics make magical memories for you and your littles! We’re sharing some of the world’s best picnic spots for families — and let me tell you — they are spectacular!
1. Inverleith Park, Edinburgh, Scotland
This glorious spot is a full of lush grass and plenty of seats for picnicking. Children will love the sundial garden, and there’s space to play ball or just explore the gorgeous grounds. It’s picturesque, and perfect; clearly made for picnics!
2. Point Reyes National Seashore, California, U.S.
This gorgeous nature preserve on the coast north of San Francisco has a plethora of animals for your littles to see and marvel over. From raptors to elephant seals, the trails are easy enough for most littles and you can picnic at Point Reyes Lighthouse. Known for whale watching (January to March), it’s just as gorgeous in the summer (and a bit warmer for picnicking too!)
3. Walter Sisulu National Botanical Gardens, Gauteng, South Africa
These gorgeous gardens are made up of grassland and savanna, as well as majestic cliffs and waterfalls. There’s tons to see and explore before and after the picnic basket’s used. This has been a gorgeous go-to spot in South Africa since the 1800’s.
4. Jasper National Park, Canadian Rocky Mountains, Alberta
This national park is not only huge, with many offerings for things other than leisurely picnics, but it’s stunning as well! The waters of the Five Lakes are clear and pristine, with views you read about, making them perfect picnic spots to soak it all in. Canadian National Parks are celebrating their 150th birthday this year, so admission to the National Parks are free in 2017! Bonus!
5. Tawharanui Regional Park, Auckland, New Zealand
This gorgeous park is filled with little ‘mystery trails’ kids will love exploring before setting your picnic blanket well above the Tawharanui to take in the epic scenery. You’ll see farmlands, wetlands, bush and beach, and the 30-minute ecology trail is perfect for some gratitude walks with the family.
