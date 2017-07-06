5 Medicinal Herbs to Grow in Your Backyard

Growing medicinal herbs in your backyard is simple! Having the herbs on hand allows you to learn how to make herbal remedies and teas for your family.
Before modern medicine, people relied on medicinal herbs to treat their families. While modern medicine is extremely beneficial, we can learn how to grow medicinal herbs and use them to treat mild illnesses and ailments at home. Here are five that my family grows every year and how we use them!
1. Echinacea
Echinacea is one of the top choices for a medicinal herb. You can purchase pills and teas at the store. Echinacea can boost your immune system, treat a variety of infections, reduce coughs and treat colds and the flu. Our family either makes an herbal tea out of dried or fresh Echinacea flowers. You can also make tincture!
2. Feverfew
You might be lucky and have feverfew growing in your backyard already! In many areas, Feverfew grows wild. As you might guess, feverfew is wonderful for reducing fevers, but it also treats headaches and stomach illnesses. Our favorite way to use feverfew is as an herbal bath, especially if our kids are running a fever.
3. Calendula
If you want to grow a flower that has dozens of benefits, Calendula is for you. It can disinfect minor wounds, treat infections, heals skin irritation and rashes, as well reduces pain. You can add the flower petals to your salads, plus the orange flowers shine in your flower beds. While we can use calendula in a variety of ways, my favorite is to make a homemade diaper cream! The healing properties are perfect for diaper rashes.
4. Chamomile
Everyone knows that chamomile is wonderful for helping people sleep, but there is more! You can use chamomile to ease an upset stomach, reduce colic, wash wounds and sores, treat inflammation and stop muscle spasms. That is a beneficial herb! We use chamomile in a variety of ways including herbal teas, infused oils, salves and herbal baths.
5. Peppermint
Do you like some peppermint leaf tea? Peppermint is an easy-to-grow plant, but it does like to sprawl so give it plenty of space or opt for a container. You can use peppermint to treat a variety of ailments such as insomnia, indigestion, colds, cramps, diarrhea, nausea and more! While you can use peppermint in several methods, our favorite is a tea with crushed, dried leaves. It is wonderful for an upset stomach or indigestion!
Growing your medicinal herbs is easy and perfect for kids! All you need is a flower bed or several pots. These are just five of my favorite, but we grow over ten different medicinal and culinary herbs. Each year, we dry and store the herbs for use throughout the year.
Do you have a favorite medicinal herb you grow in your backyard?