5 Natural Remedies for Diaper Rash

Diaper rash isn’t fun for Mama or Baby! Good news, though — there are several home remedies that can take your baby’s diaper rash blues away.

Diaper rash typically occurs because of moisture exposure on your baby’s bottom, chaffing from the fabric or material of your baby’s diaper or even detergents used to clean cloth diapers.

I loved cloth diapering. I was one of those weird moms who was sad when my little guy was potty trained because I loved his little fluffy bum!

But I have to admit — we sometimes fought diaper rashes from hell. Unfortunately, diapers, whether cloth or commercial disposable, cover the perfect breeding grounds for rashes — tooshies that are often moist and dark.

Yeast infections seemed to be the worst thing I encountered with cloth diapering, and I was constantly trying to avoid the over the counter anti-fungals that promised to clear it right up.

So what did I use? Mostly, I had a lot of naked time and used extra zinc (with a liner!) to protect my baby’s bottom. The best way to prevent diaper rash is to keep the area clean and dry, but in the event you need to treat one, you may find these tips helpful:

1. Human Breast Milk.

While study reviews are mixed as to whether breast milk works better on diaper rash than other treatments, let’s just be honest. Breast milk is magic. One study of 141 showed that infants treated with breast milk for diaper rash had just as much successful healing and clearing up as those who were treated with the common prescription of one percent hydrocortisone. Breast milk or steroid on my baby’s bum with same (or better, some argue) results? Milk, please!

One study observed the efficacy of an aloe vera and calendula mix to treat diaper rash and found the mixture to be an effective, natural treatment for diaper rash. Both aloe and calendula are known for their soothing and healing properties and combined, soothe that raw little bottom.

A study looked at 60 infants and watched the reactions of the diaper rash to powdered bentonite clay (in a shaker). Researchers found that the clay was effective in healing the diaper rash and even worked faster than calendula did when compared.

We know coconut oil has a million different uses and it’s antimicrobial properties and moisturizing barrier ability works wonders on red, irritated bottoms. Again, use a liner with diapering so you don’t ruin the wicking ability (cloth), but simply slather that bum with coconut oil after it’s had a little air time and let the healing begin!

Comfrey is one of those amazing herbs you can grow at home, and makes a salve that does fabulous things for the family. It can be used on cuts and scrapes, bruises and eczema and is a great healer and sealer for diaper rashes. You can find it easily online if you don’t want to make your own, and it’s a great salve to have in the kitchen for burns as well.