Considering hiring a tutor? One-on-one attention can help students become confident academic rock stars. Here are 5 questions to ask before hiring a tutor.
It seems academics become more rigorous each year in the U.S. and this trend has led many parents to pursue tutoring for their child. Whether your child is in public, private, or homeschool, a tutor can be a solid investment for academic success. An excellent tutor not only assists students in mastering concepts, but simultaneously works to increase a student’s self-concept as an independent, successful learner.
Asking the right questions ensures that you can find the best match for your student. If you’re looking for a tutor, consider asking these 5 questions first:
1. Can you describe your teaching style?
Kids learn best when they’re engaged, but engagement looks different for each and every student. Therefore, asking a potential tutor to describe her or his teaching style can lend keen insight into whether or not she or he would be a good match. Don’t lead their answers; provide no information about your student—let the tutor fully describe how she or he best teaches.
Once you’ve heard their answer, asses their strengths against your student’s needs. It’s helpful to know how your student excels at learning. For example, before interviewing, know your child’s preferences for auditory, visual, or kinesthetic learning as well as if technology aids would be useful. Many students now prefer a “flipped” classroom model, and it would be useful to know if the tutor is able to provide this support.
2. What is your educational background?
During the ten years I taught in the public school system, our county underwent three curriculum changes. This meant that the way concepts were introduced, reinforced, and assessed sometimes shifted. It’s helpful to find a tutor knowledgeable about the current educational trends to ensure that the way he or she presents material is aligned with what your child would see in their classroom.
This doesn’t mean that creative instruction can’t take place!
Likewise, tutors should possess both a content and educational background; an individual can possess all the knowledge in the world, but he or she needs the tools to transfer that knowledge effectively. Today’s learners tend to have shorter attention spans due to the rise of technology. This means information should be introduced in chunks—short segments rather than long ones.
Research shows that modern environments train the brain to expect new information at a rapid pace, and teachers need to adapt to this modern learning pattern. While good tutors might not need an educational degree, they should have a demonstrated history of teaching a subject successfully.
3. How do you teach skills beyond the content?
Mastering content is truly only half the battle. Working with students for over twenty years now, I can tell you that self-confidence is key. If students don’t perceive themselves as learners or perceive themselves as smart, as possessing the ability to retain and apply information, then throwing information at them often results in frustration and acting out.
Sometimes the first step of mastering content involves helping students develop a positive self-concept. This may require reframing how students perceive both themselves and education. A key component of educational success requires tenacity—the ability to persist beyond failure.
Learning to take failure in stride is a major concept that all successful students achieve. I have a bevy of examples of individuals such as Thomas Edison, Albert Einstein, Stephen King, and Dr. Suess who experienced multiple failures before achieving success. Understanding that failure and roadblocks are part of the learning process can be revolutionary for some students. Try and try again should be a real concept for students!
Additionally, while many teachers tackle specific content in classes, some don’t spend a great deal of time (if any) on organizational and/or study skills. Providing these simple tools can help learning click into place, and provide students with the resources needed to succeed both inside and outside of the classroom.
For example, many teachers may assign a reading assignment, but fail to review how to read: how to apply pre-reading strategies, how to chunk paragraphs, how to annotate, and how to organize notes. A good tutor can introduce, review, and strengthen such skills imperative to academic success across subject matter.
4. How will you assess improvement?
The goal of all good tutors is to work themselves out of a job! While this goal may take some time, the goal should always be to meet the student’s educational needs until he or she is self-reliant and able to master content on his or her own.
Will the tutor provide you with progress reports? If so, how often? What will happen if improvement isn’t happening? How will the tutor revisit and reteach concepts? A good tutor should be able to craft a plan to assess whether or not your student is benefiting from the sessions.
While improvement will not happen overnight, there should be benchmarks that both the student and tutor aim to achieve. Benchmarks should be clear. It’s helpful to create a list of what qualifies as improvement so everyone is one the same page.
For example, if a student struggles in identifying literary devices, a clear improvement could be correctly identifying 80% of literary devices in a poem. In other words, if a poem contained 10 literary devices, if a student can consistently identify 8, he or she would have shown improvement.
5. May I contact two references?
While there will always be a tutor just beginning, all tutors should have at least several references that a new client can contact. Speak frankly with references to determine whether or not he or she would be a good match for your child. Here are five great questions to ask a reference:
· Was the tutor always on time and prepared?
· Could the tutor explain a concept several different ways?
· How would you describe this individual in three words?
· Did your child respond positively to sessions with the tutor?
· How long did the tutor work with your child, and did you see an improvement?
Many fully licensed teachers tutor on the side, as do retired teachers. Depending upon your location, the subject matter, and the tutor’s experience, an hour session could range anywhere from $20 to $60. When hiring a tutor, it’s also key to consider the ideal environment for your student; should tutoring sessions take place in your home, in the tutor’s home, or elsewhere such as the community library?
Try to identify the environment with the least distractions to ensure the maximum benefit for your student. Remember: hiring the right tutor might take time to find the best fit. Start early and don’t comprise — the right tutor is out there!