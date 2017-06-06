5 Reasons Why Families Love the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

There are several reasons why families love the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and none of them have anything to do with cheesy dad jokes — well, for the most part.
1. Great Fuel Economy
America’s First-Ever Hybrid Minivan, the all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, has such incredible fuel economy it can keep up with you and where your family needs to go.
2. Third Row Stow n’ Go Seating with Room for 7
As your family grows, your wheels will need an interior space upgrade to move everyone around—that’s why the smart choice is the all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid—America’s first-ever hybrid minivan.
3. Incredible Entertainment System
The all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid has everything you need to keep your kids entertained—especially on those long summer road trips. It’s the most technologically advanced 7-passenger hybrid available and with the optional Uconnect® Theater System featuring dual touch screens with built-in apps and games, your kids will never get bored—and parents are in control all the time.
4. Stellar Safety Features
Fortunately for parents, the all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid offers over 100 standard and available safety and security features. With an available 360 surround view camera, available forward collision warning with active braking, and available lane departure warning with LaneSense® lane keep assist, you and your family will feel safer than ever.
5. 566-Mile Total Driving Range
The all-new 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid matches your spirit of adventure. The best road tripping 7-passenger hybrid out there, it boasts the most cargo capacity of any hybrid with its Stow n’ Go® seating and a 566-mile total driving range.