5 Reasons to Take Your Kids to a Drum Circle This Summer

Drum circles are a regular part of my family’s summer routine. These gatherings are usually free (yes!) and provide lots of fun, fellowship, and stress relief too!
My son went to his first drum circle when he was around six-months old. A few memories stand out to me now about that evening. First, he was ridiculously adorable wearing a onesie decorated with a djembe (courtesy of his Papa!). Second, he FELL ASLEEP, and stayed asleep, as the drums echoed into the night. In fact, he would stir when the drumming stopped!
Finally, after a small break from such events in the months after my son was born, I remembered just how much I loved gathering with my community to share a sacred, loving space — and to share that sweet space with my son was so much better.
I can’t promise that your infant will sleep through a drum circle too (our child likely has drumming in his genes) or that every drum circle you find will be filled with like-minded, peaceful, loving folks like yourself.
What I can say is that every drum circle we have been to — and that is many — has left our family with unimaginable energy and love. There are many, many more benefits to drumming too. Don’t have rhythm, you say? My husband would tell you to place you hand over your heart. Your heartbeat pretty much proves that you do.
Here’s why I think you should take the kiddos to a drum circle:
1. It’s Physical Activity.
I won’t say much about this. We all know today’s children spend way too much time with screens. Encourage them to dance, shake, and beat on a drum for a few hours to keep their hearts pumping! You might just have to set an example. See reason #2!
2. You’ll Loosen Up!
Drum circles loosen you up. At first you grin. Then you start swaying gently to the beat. You tap your toes. And then……. before you realize it you are either dancing in the middle of the drum circle with a new friend or your hands are beet red from finding your rhythm on a drum.
3. Drumming Relieves Stress.
A study conducted in 2005 by Dr. Barry Bittman found that drumming can reduce over 19 genetic responses to stress. All study participants experienced a drop in cortisol, a hormone which regulates changes in the body due to stress.
Apparently, drumming activates both right and left hemispheres of our brain, a response that occurs during deep meditation. Drumming leaves me feeling refreshed, happy, and energetic, yet calm at the same time — all fantastic elements for reducing stress.
4. Drumming is Good for Your Health:
Another of Dr Bittman’s studies found that drumming increases the number of cancer and virus-fighting cells in our bodies. I have also read many stories and articles about using drumming as a tool for fighting chronic pain and inflammation (which is a known cause of disease in the body).
Drumming may also help combat depression. A study published last year demonstrated the ability of group drumming to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety.
5. Drumming Builds Community!
Without a doubt, music brings people together. The drum circles my family and I frequently attend are not just one-time events. They are monthly gatherings with potluck dinners, fellowship, and often camping. Drumming with one another is a form of communication. After drumming or dancing with someone I have just met, I often feel as if I have known them. Drum circles have given me community and connections that will last a lifetime.
Grab a drum and a shaker or two, and head to a drum circle near you!
Not sure where to find one? Chances are there are local drumming groups on social media, if not, why not host your own? A few years back my husband collaborated to start a series of drum circles in our community. If this is too big an endeavor, consider a small family drum circle around a fire pit in your backyard!
