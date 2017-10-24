5 Safety Tips for a Night of Trick-or-Treating

My kids aren’t much into the spooky side of Halloween, but they definitely get into the spirit of dressing up and, of course, going door-to-door asking for candy.
However fun this time of the year is, though, it’s important to keep these 5 smart safety tips in mind when preparing for the big Trick-or-Treat:
1. Smart Costumes
Whether my kids want to dress up as bats, werewolves, or princesses, there are a couple guidelines I try to follow:
- Be prepared for the weather: Through the years, we’ve had Halloween blizzards, tornadoes, and sweltering summer-like temps. When making my children’s costumes, I plan for how they can still show off their wear while staying warm or cool.
- Be prepared for darkness: It’s not hard to imagine how accidents can happen with black-clothed children crossing streets, running from house to house. I can make it easier for drivers by decorating candy bags and even costumes with reflective stickers.
- Be prepared for walking: If there’s one healthy habit that Halloween promotes, it’s walking! I plan my kids’ footwear to take this into consideration, as well as avoiding drapes that drag on the ground and can be tripped over. Face paint can make it easier for kids to see where they’re putting their feet, rather than wearing masks.
Related: 17 Creative and Easy DIY Halloween Costumes for Everyone
2. Smart Traffic Sense
When my children were small, I would drive the car, dropping off my kids with my husband and park at the end of the block. Now that my children are older, I plan to just send my husband and them into town for trick-or-treating. Here are the reminders I’ll be giving them that night:
- Cross the street at crosswalks, not in the middle of the street.
- Look left, right, and left again before crossing even when the pedestrian signal shows it’s time to go. You never know if the vehicles are paying attention to their signals.
- Be aware of what’s going on around you. Don’t look at your phone while trick-or-treating, or crossing the street. You need to be aware of both traffic and other people.
- Walk on the sidewalk, not the edge of the road.
- Watch for vehicle turning or backing up. Traffic can be heavy on Halloween night, and drivers may not be used to everything they need to be watching for as they try to maneuver the crowds, too.
3. Smart Surroundings
It’s easy for kids to get excited and want to knock on every door on the block, but it’s still safest to stay to known neighborhoods. And children under the age of 12 should always be with a parent when trick-or-treating. If you feel your child is old enough to go without an adult, talk to them about staying in groups with their friends, keeping to well-lit areas, and trusting their gut if they feel something just isn’t right.
Related: 6 Halloween Treats Without All the Sugar
4. Smart Driving
This tip is for the caregivers taking children out. As I alluded to earlier, driving on Halloween night can be tricky and stressful — kids darting here and there; other cars parked in funny places as they drop off or pick up their family members. I haven’t had any accidents, but I’ve had some scary close calls. From my experience:
- Keep your speed down, your eyes peeled, and your foot hovering over the brake when driving through residential areas on Halloween night. Be especially careful as you’re turning corners, and be certain no one is on or near the cross walk.
- Anticipate that pedestrians will not be considerate and careful themselves.
- Keep the radio off and snack bags closed. Halloween night is no time for a distracted driver.
5. Smart Candy Eating
It may seem a little much to examine your kid’s candy, but not so if — like me — your kids have a few food allergies or if you’re concerned about certain hard candies being choking hazards for your little ones. We don’t want to exclude our kids from the fun of Halloween, but they may not be able to keep all the candy they get.
Also, because I promote a healthy diet, my kids don’t get to eat their candy whenever they want to and therefore I store the candy away for the next time we have dessert after a meal.
Just to be safe all around, I encourage you to not let your child eat any treats or candy without you examining it first for signs of tampering. It may also be prudent to only accept homemade treats from people you know. It may seem like overkill, but it’s often better to be safe than sorry.