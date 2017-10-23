5 Social Traits to Instill in Your Kids for Bullying Prevention

No one wants their child to end up as the victim of a bully, yet their are bullies everywhere. Bullies come in all ages and all social environments, and there’s no guarantee that any kid will never be bullied or witness bullying.
But some kids seem to be more resilient to a bully’s attempts to victimize them or their friends. While temperament may play a role, their social maturity does, too. Here are 5 social traits to teach to your child to make them less likely to be bullied:
1. Assertiveness
When it comes to standing up for themselves, people can be aggressive — meaning they come on too strongly and tend to dominate others. Or, they can be passive — meaning they stand by and allow others to dominate them. Or, they can be assertive — meaning they know when they need to confront others, but how to do it in a peaceful way that promotes problem-solving rather than control. We want to teach our children to be assertive.
To do this, I emphasize peaceful conflict resolution at home while disciplining my children and while arguing with my husband. Children learn best from what they watch their parents do, especially regarding strong emotions like anger, disappointment, and jealousy.
I was glad to hear about when a boy in my daughter’s class was saying cuss words to her when the teacher was out of the room, because he thought it was silly that she never uses those words. She asked him to stop, and then when he continued cussing to egg her on, she walked out of the room to get the teacher’s attention to the matter rather than act out toward him, or allow him to continue cussing, or feel pressured to join in with him.
2. Advocacy
It’s all well and good for a child to assert him or herself, but what about when witnessing bullying behavior toward others who may not have the skills to assert themselves? It’s important for children to be able to advocate for others, too. This builds confidence in the victim, and shows them skills they can try, as well as spreads the message to the bully that his or her behavior won’t be tolerated no matter who they target.
To do this, I emphasize that our family works as a team. My children may have conflicts and sometimes not like one another much, but our loyalty to one another supercedes all this. I then teach that this protectiveness extends to those outside our family to our friends and even sometimes strangers in need.
I remember when my other daughter came home upset because some kids in her class were spreading a hurtful rumor about her friend. She didn’t really know how to address this, and her friend was very upset. After talking about this with my daughter, I encouraged her to speak up for her friend as she would for herself and how she would want her friend to stand up for her. This required a lot of courage from her, but it drew their friendship much closer.
3. Empathy
It’s easy to feel empathy toward a victim of bullying, but how about toward the bully? Bullies often are victims in their own right in another setting, often in their homes. They act out their frustration through their bullying behavior in school, for example, to feel a sense of power and control over the situation at home. This doesn’t mean that we allow a bully to behave in that way toward us, but it helps to understand that how a bully acts is not personal.
To do this, I talk with my kids about any time we see an example of a child or person being treated unkindly. It may be a harried mother jerking the elbow of her young son who is protesting loudly about leaving the store, or a news broadcast of a man being arrested for assaulting another in the city. We talk about why people do what they do, about how we each have trouble sometimes managing our strong emotions, and about how we have a choice to make — but that some people, who grow up in a home with different values — may not grow up knowing how to manage their emotions and then to make kind choices. This isn’t ideal, but understanding builds compassion.
This translates well into a school environment where my daughter was complaining about an “annoying” boy in her class who constantly teased and pestered other boys. Perhaps, as we discussed, he lives in a home where he doesn’t get much positive attention and feels that he’s only noticed when he pesters someone to the point where they act out. This helped her feel empathy for him, while also understanding that his behavior isn’t appropriate and needs to have limits.
4. Accountability
Self-discipline is an important life skill for everyone. Our children need to learn not only to follow rules and stay within behavior limits set by others, but to stay within the limits they’ve already learned. This way, they are consistent in their behavior no matter the environment.
Holding my children accountable, whether their at home or school or elsewhere, is a way to continue instilling self-discipline. I encourage my children to talk to me about all aspects of their day, and when something comes up that bothers them, we talk about how we may be able to problem-solve to move forward. Sometimes, this requires a change in my child’s approach.
One of my daughters came home all in a huff one day, because a couple girls in her class said that she was being mean. After talking about it, it turns out that the girls perhaps had reason to feel that way. My daughter had asked them to be quieter so she could concentrate, and the teacher had followed up that request to do so, but when my daughter was done with her work, she was whispering to her friend and continued to do so even after the other girls asked her to be quieter. After we talked about it, my daughter decided to apologize to the other girls and the whole matter seemed to resolve very quickly.
5. Acceptance of Diversity
No matter the age, race, gender, ethnicity, religion, ability, or another other of the myriad differences that make us all unique, we would all get along in an ideal world. Part of bullying is picking out differences considered inferior and then making the victim feel inferior because of that. Model to your child how we can be friendly to anyone no matter their differences, and encourage your child to play with and interact with other children of different ages, genders, backgrounds, races, and abilities.
If you live in an area where there is little diversity, like I do, watch films and read articles about people with different backgrounds. Teach about different cultures. My children love to learn about foods, art, and customs in other ethnicity. And both of my daughters’ best friends are from a very different ethnicity than we are. I enjoy how the girls share handmade gifts back and forth, each celebrating in their differences.