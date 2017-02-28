5 Packaged Gluten-Free Products That Actually Taste Good

It can be hard to find gluten-free products that not only taste great but also have a reasonable ingredient list. Here are five products we’ve eaten lately that passed our standards for taste and ingredients.
Since my husband was diagnosed with Celiac disease three years ago, our house has been totally gluten-free. That means cooking most of what we eat from scratch and sticking to a clean, whole foods diet. But occasionally, we will try a packaged gluten-free product for convenience or as a treat.
Related: Must Try Recipe: Gluten-Free Cornbread
1. Molly’s Bakeovers
We don’t buy cookies very often but honestly, these are the best packaged gluten-free cookies I’ve tasted. They are salty and sweet without having an overwhelming amount of either flavor. The ingredient list is impressive, with several organic ingredients. The only one on the list I do not normally use is the brown rice cereal, which includes brown rice syrup. But they are soy, dairy, egg, peanut and gluten free, Overall, these are a delicious, whole foods treat the whole family can enjoy!
2. Brazi Bites
These are tiny bread rolls that come in a variety of flavors to accompany meals. They have a nice, crispy crust and a soft interior. The ingredients are not completely clean, but they are better than some other frozen bread products, in my opinion. There is no sugar and the main flour used is tapioca. My kids especially enjoyed these. We’ve used them as a side and to make tiny burger bites.
3. Blends By Orly
This company was started by a woman whose husband has Celiac. There are five different blends of gluten-free flour, each suited for specific breads and pastries. Some are soy free, nut free or corn free, so read the labels to know which allergens are avoided. I used the Sydney blend to make cupcakes for my son’s birthday party, and they were a hit!
4. Rx Bar
I like a protein bar as much as the next mom, but most of them are full of sugar and junky ingredients. This one has simple ingredients and out of all the ones I’ve tried, this tastes best to me. It reminds me of the date balls I make at home.
5. Wildway Granola
This is actually a paleo-friendly product. For that reason, it’s pricier than the granola competition, but it is much higher quality. It is non-GMO and contains no oils. Granola can be a tricky product because it’s often marketed as a health food but it’s also usually full of sugar. This one is grain-free and really yummy, making it a great road-trip or hiking snack.
What are your favorite gluten-free products?